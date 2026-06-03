SCOTUS Adopts Expansive Reading Of Federal Officer Removal Statute

Key Takeaways

The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision clarifies the scope of federal officer removal, holding that a federal contract need not explicitly authorize or direct the specific conduct being challenged. Federal contractors may argue that they can remove state-court claims where the alleged conduct bears a meaningful relationship to the performance of federal obligations, even where intermediary actors or intervening steps separate the conduct from the ultimate federal duties.

In an April 17, 2026, decision, the U.S. Supreme Court held that Louisiana lawsuits against Exxon Mobil and Chevron—alleging the companies’ crude oil extraction violated state permit requirements—must proceed in federal court. The dispositive issue was whether Chevron’s activities were sufficiently connected to its federal contract to supply refined aviation gasoline to the U.S. military. The federal officer removal statute permits private parties acting under direction of federal officials to remove certain state-court lawsuits to federal court.

The litigation began in 2013, when Plaquemines Parish and neighboring parishes sued various oil and gas companies—including Exxon and Chevron—under Louisiana’s State and Local Coastal Resources Management Act of 1978. The complaint alleged that the companies’ pre-1980 production activities, including use of earthen storage pits, canal systems, and vertical drilling, occurred without proper authorization and were not protected by the Act’s grandfathering exemption.

The oil companies unsuccessfully attempted to remove to federal district court, arguing that their production activities were intertwined with their wartime obligations to supply the U.S. military with aviation fuel. The Fifth Circuit affirmed remand, reasoning that the companies’ military contracts did not dictate how they sourced their crude oil, so the challenged activities fell outside the statute.

The Supreme Court reversed, holding that the Fifth Circuit set the bar too high: the federal officer removal statute does not require that a contract expressly authorize or direct the specific conduct being challenged. Rather, the conduct need only relate meaningfully to the performance of federal obligations. The Court’s opinion focused specifically on Chevron: because Chevron’s Louisiana fields supplied crude oil needed for aviation fuel production, and the federal government had itself identified those fields as strategically vital, the Court found the connection sufficient. The majority also rejected Louisiana’s argument that government allocation decisions “severed” the link between extraction and refining. The involvement of intermediary actors in the causal chain does not destroy the requisite nexus under the “relate to” standard, the Court held, because the statute contemplates that conduct may bear a sufficient connection to federal duties even where intervening steps separate the challenged activity from the ultimate federal obligation.

Justice Jackson concurred with the outcome but would have required a stronger causal connection between the challenged conduct and a defendant’s federal duties to warrant federal officer removal.