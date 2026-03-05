The Ever-Expanding Chemical Reporting Universe At ICPHSO: A Look At Reporting Requirements And Approaches

From Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) reporting on PFAS to increasing U.S. state-level requirements around chemicals in products, manufacturers, retailers, and suppliers are required to understand the makeup of the products they sell, down to a molecular level. From their position downstream of complex supply chains, retailers must implement and manage the data gathering and supply chain verification necessary to meet these reporting obligations.

As our panelists at the ICPHSO Annual Meeting and Training Symposium made clear, the world of chemical reporting is growing more complex every year, posing new challenges — and opportunities — for everyone from manufacturers and retailers to regulators and consumers.

The panel was moderated by Luisa Lobo of the Retail Industry Leaders Association with speakers Amy Symonds of Crowell & Moring, Travis Sjostrom of Best Buy, and Krystal Spickler of UL Solutions.

Here are the four key areas discussed.

1. The Proliferation and Complexity of Chemical Regulations

Regulations covering chemicals like PFAS are multiplying at a rapid pace, with new bills constantly being introduced at the state, federal, and even international levels in response to consumer demands or public perception that the federal government is not adequately addressing chemicals of concern. This patchwork of laws creates a dynamic environment where companies must stay apprised of the latest requirements and continually adapt, and where consumers are increasingly empowered by access to information.

2. Challenges in Data Collection and Supply Chain Transparency

Gathering the necessary data for compliance isn't simply a matter of checking a box. Retailers and manufacturers face real obstacles, including data gaps, incomplete supply chain visibility, and complicated reporting requirements that are often not aligned with how products are made and sold.

3. Importance of Collaboration and Harmonization

There's a growing recognition that no single company or state can manage these challenges in isolation. As the patchwork of laws at the state, federal, and international level evolves, conflicts arise as to legal interpretations and requirements, and the scope of products and companies covered can vary as well. Moving toward harmonized regulations, shared data systems, and improved cooperation across the supply chain can help reduce redundancies, smooth compliance, and ultimately protect both businesses and consumers.

4. Evolving Role of Technology, Testing, and Policy Advocacy

As requirements evolve, so do the tools designed to meet them. Emerging technology, more precise testing, and strong policy advocacy play pivotal roles in streamlining data collection, informing better regulation, and encouraging the shift toward safer, more transparent products.

The Takeaway

The journey toward effective, manageable, and meaningful chemical regulation is ongoing, but it's clear that success depends on an understanding of the current requirements and burdens, open dialogue, shared solutions, and a unified focus on safety, feasibility, and transparency. Legislators, regulatory agencies, and retailers and their suppliers must focus on collaboration and, where possible, harmonization to shape a healthier and more responsible future for consumer products and less burden for stakeholders. In the meantime, compliance requires an understanding of the divergent requirements and a thoughtful strategy to overcome the burdens imposed by differing regime

