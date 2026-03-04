Data Bytes: The Latest Deals In The Data Center Space

As part of our ongoing effort to focus on issues, incentives, acquisitions, joint ventures and the general comings and goings on in the data center arena, we thought it might be helpful to our readers to summarize some of the incredible deals that are occurring in the general data center marketplace.

While far from novel, as we are aggregating stories of interest, given the speed and volume of deals, we hope that our quick overview of transactions might be helpful to those interested in learning more about the data center marketplace. If any of the stories pique your curiosity, feel free to email us and we will be happy to share information on the applicable article so you can dive deeper. In no particular order, we saw the following over the last few weeks since our last posting:

Ormat Technologies inked a 150 Million MW Power Purchase Agreement with NV Energy to support Google Data Centers – clean energy procurement.

inked a 150 Million MW Power Purchase Agreement with to support Data Centers – clean energy procurement. Louisiana – Amazon to invest $12 Billion in data center campuses in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, to support cloud computing and AI.

– Amazon to invest $12 Billion in data center campuses in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, to support cloud computing and AI. And many more!

