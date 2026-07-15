Powering Through Uncertainty (Video)

McDermott's Powering Through Uncertainty webinar series examines the complex legal, regulatory and commercial challenges facing today's energy sector...

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Overview

Our Powering Through Uncertainty webinar series brought together McDermott’s Energy & Infrastructure, Energy Regulatory, Construction, Disputes and Business Restructuring teams for a practical look at the legal, regulatory and commercial issues shaping today’s energy sector.

Across the series, our lawyers and guest speakers explored how market participants are navigating supply chain disruption, FEOC compliance, distressed renewables and large load interconnection challenges, with a focus on practical strategies for managing risk and keeping projects moving forward.

Click on the link for each episode in our Powering Through Uncertainty webinar series below to view the recordings and key takeaways.

Recordings & Key Takeaways

Managing Project Delays and Supply Chain Risk in Energy Projects (June 2026): Unpack how today’s supply chain disruptions and geopolitical events are impacting project development and execution across the energy industry.

FEOC Rules and Energy Projects: Risk Allocation, Compliance & Contracting Strategies (June 2026): Dive into the evolving FEOC framework and its impact on shaping clean energy credit transactions.

Distressed Renewables: Debtor-Side Strategies in Distressed Renewables (June 2026): Explore debtor-side strategies for navigating distressed renewables projects and how to stabilize operations, manage stakeholder expectations, and position projects for value preservation through a restructuring.

Distressed Renewables: Buying & Restructuring Distressed Energy Assets (June 2026): Hear from a cross-disciplinary team on how a sharp rise in distressed activity across renewable energy is being driven by higher interest rates, tighter financing, supply chain challenges, and project delays.

Large Load Interconnection: Regulatory and Market Challenges (July 2026): Dive into the key trends shaping large load development and interconnection, including emerging regulatory considerations, market developments, and the broader implications for energy and infrastructure investment.

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