Reading The Energy Markets: A Commodity Trader's View From The Floor (Podcast)

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Steven Hollerbach of Alcazar Energy Trading LLC joins Deanna Reitman to explore the complex world of commodity trading and how traders maintain equilibrium in global energy markets. The discussion examines physical and financial trading mechanisms, real-time pricing decisions, geopolitical risk factors, and offers career guidance for aspiring energy professionals.
In this episode of Energized with Foley, Deanna Reitman talks with Steven Hollerbach, principal of Alcazar Energy Trading LLC, about the high-stakes world of commodity trading and the vital role traders play in keeping energy markets in balance. From physical and financial trading to the real-time decisions that shape how energy is priced, moved, and delivered, Steve offers a sharp and accessible look inside a part of the industry most people rarely see.
The conversation also dives into geopolitical volatility, risk management, and the growing importance of understanding how global energy markets really work. Whether you’re already in the industry or just want a clearer view of what keeps energy flowing around the world, this episode delivers valuable insight — along with practical career advice for the next generation of energy professionals.
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