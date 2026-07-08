Your Midyear Audit And Internal Controls Readiness Checklist For 2026

A midyear review can help identify accounting, tax, and payroll issues while there is still time to address them.

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Key Takeaways:

A midyear review can help identify accounting, tax, and payroll issues while there is still time to address them.

Strong internal controls and organized documentation support audit readiness and smoother year-end reporting.

Multi‑state growth in 2026 may affect nexus exposure, payroll filings, and internal control needs.

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July is a natural midpoint. Budgets are set, projects are underway, and the first six months have revealed where growth is strengthening the business and where process gaps may be forming. It’s also the moment when finance leaders can step back and ask a simple question with meaningful impact at year end: Are the controls, close routines, and documents we rely on still aligned with how we operate?

For many organizations, including those expanding across Texas and nearby markets, a focused midyear review is an effective way to find out — and address — what needs attention before year-end pressure sets in. Issues identified in July can be resolved with far less disruption than issues discovered in the fall.

7 Midyear Priorities for Your Finance Team

Work through these seven priorities now to reduce rework, strengthen controls, and set your team up for a smoother year end:

1. Re‑Center the Monthly Close

A consistent close routine is the foundation of reliable financial reporting. If timing or ownership has shifted during the first half of the year, July is the right moment to reestablish expectations. A clear calendar with dates and responsibilities helps teams stay coordinated. Short summaries that explain significant judgments or variances also create clarity for later reviews and external audit procedures.

2. Review Core Balance Sheet Areas

Several key review areas often reveal whether processes have kept pace with growth:

Cash reconciliations confirm that bank activity is recorded promptly and that interest and fees align with agreements.

confirm that bank activity is recorded promptly and that interest and fees align with agreements. Receivables and revenue reviews show whether cutoff, credits, and variable consideration are documented consistently.

show whether cutoff, credits, and variable consideration are documented consistently. Inventory reconciliations highlight whether counts, costing, and reserves reflect operational changes.

highlight whether counts, costing, and reserves reflect operational changes. Payroll taxes and benefits reveal whether deposits and returns match accrued amounts.

reveal whether deposits and returns match accrued amounts. Fixed asset reviews confirm that additions, approvals, and in‑service dates are complete and well documented.

Addressing these areas midyear reduces adjustments and supports smoother audits.

3. Revisit Revenue and Contracts in a Changing Environment

New pricing, service offerings, or customer structures often emerge during the first half of the year. Reviewing a small sample of contracts helps validate how performance obligations are documented and how modifications are captured. This is also a good moment to evaluate whether disclosures still reflect the current mix of arrangements.

4. Scale Controls With the Organization

As teams grow, responsibilities shift and systems evolve. Controls that once worked smoothly may no longer reflect current operations. Reviewing approvals, access rights, segregation of duties, and exception monitoring helps confirm that risk is still managed effectively. These checks are designed to support the business by reducing rework.

5. Align Tax and Payroll With Operations

Growth and remote work patterns can create new filing obligations. A midyear coordination meeting between finance, payroll, and HR helps confirm that employee locations match payroll settings and that new state registrations are completed. Reviewing quarterly filings against the general ledger and updating the filing calendar for new markets supports accuracy for the rest of the year.

6. Organize Documentation

Well‑organized documents help teams respond quickly to audit requests and state agency notices. Midyear is a practical time to standardize naming conventions and ensure that trial balances, close packages, contracts, payroll filings, fixed asset support, and benefit plan records are easy to access. This level of consistency reduces last‑minute scrambling in the fall.

7. Keep Leadership Informed

A brief midyear summary can help leadership stay aware of progress and required support. Highlighting completed work, open items, and upcoming deadlines supports better planning and reduces surprises as year end approaches.

Your Midyear Plan in Five Moves

To convert review into action, keep the steps simple:

Reset the close calendar Reconcile critical balance sheet areas Review a sample of revenue arrangements and document findings Align tax and payroll activities with current operations and filing requirements Centralize documents in a clear, consistent structure

These steps support smoother audits and more reliable year end results.

A Clear Path Forward for Your Finance Team

Midyear attention is a practical way to support accuracy, reduce rework, and prepare for the second half of the year. MGO provides audit, tax, consulting, and state and local tax guidance to help your team refine its close process, strengthen controls, and prepare clear support for audits and reviews.

A focused midyear readiness review can help you prioritize what matters most while day‑to‑day operations continue.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.