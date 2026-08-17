SEC Announces Formation Of Specialized Unit Within Division Of Enforcement To Combat Accounting And Financial Reporting Fraud

On August 5, the SEC announced the establishment of a new specialized unit within the Division of Enforcement to pursue accounting and financial reporting fraud cases as well as general misconduct in the accounting and auditing areas. The new Financial Reporting and Accounting Unit has been charged with working with staff across all relevant SEC divisions and offices to ensure its approach to enforcing federal securities laws is consistent with the Commission’s policy goals. The unit will be led by Timothy Zimmerman, who joined the SEC’s Division of Enforcement in May 2026 as a senior advisor to Enforcement Division Director David Woodcock.

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