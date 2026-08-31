2026 GAAP Changes: What Your Finance Team Should Address Before Year-End

Key Takeaways:

The biggest challenge with GAAP amendments effective for 2026 isn’t understanding the new guidance — it’s making consistent policy decisions, documenting judgments, and preparing systems before year-end.

Areas including CECL practical expedients, internal-use software accounting, and expanded disclosures are creating implementation issues that can affect audit timelines, lender discussions, and transaction readiness.

Finance teams that address documentation, controls, and reporting processes now will be better positioned for smoother Q3, Q4, and year-end reporting.

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For many finance teams, the conversation around the latest Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) changes has shifted. The question is no longer what changed — it’s whether your accounting policies, documentation, and reporting processes are ready before year-end.

With the second half of the year underway, the latest Accounting Standards Updates (ASUs) are already affecting 2026 reporting. As organizations move through Q3 and prepare for year-end, implementation questions are beginning to surface around accounting policies, documentation, and systems readiness.

Those questions rarely stem from misunderstanding the accounting guidance itself. More often, they arise because accounting policies haven’t kept pace with evolving business operations, systems don’t capture the information needed for new reporting requirements, or significant judgments haven’t been documented consistently.

If you’re waiting until year-end to address these issues, you may find yourself resolving accounting questions during year-end audit fieldwork instead of focusing on closing the books.

3 Areas That Deserve Your Attention Before Year-End

Several ASUs are shaping 2026 reporting — including ASU 2025-12 (Codification Improvements), ASU 2025-05 (Credit Losses), ASU 2025-06 (Internal-Use Software), ASU 2026-01 (PIK Dividends on Preferred Stock), and expanded disclosure requirements under ASU 2023-09 and ASU 2024-03.

While not every amendment applies to every organization, implementation questions most often fall into three areas that deserve your attention before year-end:

1. Applying the CECL Practical Expedient

ASU 2025-05 introduced a practical expedient that simplifies estimating expected credit losses under the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model for certain short-term receivables and contract assets. While the guidance reduces the need for complex macroeconomic forecasting, it doesn’t eliminate the need for sound judgment.

The expedient requires careful documentation of why specific receivables qualify and how the methodology is being applied consistently. That documentation becomes especially important during the audit and when accounting personnel change.

If your organization elects to use the expedient, now is the time to confirm your methodology is well documented and consistently applied across reporting periods.

2. Revisiting Internal-Use Software Accounting

If your business continues to invest in digital transformation, ASU 2025-06 deserves close attention.

The updated guidance replaces the traditional stage-based capitalization model with a more principles-based approach that better reflects today’s software development practices. While the change offers greater flexibility, it also requires clearer accounting policies and stronger documentation around management’s judgments.

Many organizations are finding that their software development processes have evolved faster than their accounting policies. If your accounting team is still relying on legacy project tracking or inconsistent approval workflows, you may not be capturing the information needed to support capitalization decisions.

Reviewing those processes now can help avoid difficult accounting discussions during year-end reporting.

3. Preparing for Expanded Disclosures

Disclosure requirements continue to expand, and recent ASUs — including ASU 2023-09 for income tax disclosures — reflect the growing demand for greater transparency in financial reporting.

Even when recognition and measurement remain largely unchanged, your reporting process may still need to capture information it wasn’t designed to collect efficiently.

Ask yourself:

Can your team readily produce the information required for expanded disclosures?

Does the information reside in one system, or is it spread across departments and spreadsheets?

Have you tested the process before year-end reporting begins?

Organizations that answer these questions now are far less likely to encounter reporting delays during audit fieldwork.

A Year-End Readiness Checklist

Before year-end reporting begins in earnest, consider taking the following steps:

Update your accounting policies: Review which 2026 GAAP changes apply to your organization and revise policies where necessary.

Document significant judgments: Capture the rationale behind policy elections, particularly in areas affected by recent ASUs such as CECL and internal-use software.

Stress-test your disclosure process: Confirm your financial systems can produce the information expanded disclosures require without relying on manual workarounds.

Evaluate your internal controls: Make sure controls have evolved alongside your accounting procedures — not just your policy documents.

Talk with your auditors early: Discuss implementation decisions before year-end audit fieldwork begins, rather than resolving questions during the audit.

Assess the broader business impact: Determine whether accounting changes could affect EBITDA calculations, debt covenant compliance, lender reporting, or transaction readiness.

Addressing these items now can help reduce year-end surprises, improve audit efficiency, and produce more reliable financial reporting.

Why This Matters Beyond Compliance

It’s easy to view GAAP changes as technical accounting exercises. In reality, they can have meaningful business implications.

Changes to accounting policies, capitalization decisions, or credit loss methodologies may influence financial metrics that lenders, investors, and private equity sponsors monitor closely. Depending on your circumstances, they may also affect EBITDA calculations, debt covenant compliance, or the consistency of financial information used during financing, refinancing, or transaction discussions.

Strong financial reporting is also a competitive advantage. If you’re preparing to raise capital, refinance debt, pursue an acquisition, or explore a sale, consistent accounting policies and well-supported financial reporting can help build confidence during due diligence.

Ultimately, implementing these ASUs isn’t simply about complying with new guidance. It’s about strengthening the quality of your financial reporting before year-end.