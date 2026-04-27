NYC Proposes A Click-to-Cancel Rule (Podcast)

New York City's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection has proposed a groundbreaking "click-to-cancel" rule that would fundamentally reshape how businesses handle subscription cancellations. The regulation aims to eliminate common consumer frustrations by mandating that canceling a subscription must be as straightforward as signing up...

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What if canceling a subscription had to be just as easy as signing up for one? In this episode, we break down New York City’s proposed ​“click-to-cancel” rule, a sweeping effort by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection to crack down on subscription ​“tricks and traps” by requiring clear disclosures, simple and symmetrical cancellation mechanisms, and the ability to cancel through the same channels used to enroll—all while banning obstacles that delay or frustrate consumers. With potential fines starting at $525 per violation and restitution tied to failed cancellation attempts, the proposal signals a more aggressive, city-level push to regulate negative option marketing in the absence of a finalized federal rule.

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