NAD Decision Provides Guidance On Substantiating AI Claims (Podcast)

- within Law Department Performance topic(s)
In this episode, we unpack a recent NAD decision involving Dorel Juvenile Group’s AI-powered CryAssist technology and the growing scrutiny around how companies market AI-enabled features, highlighting NAD’s practical framework for substantiating AI claims—from training data and model validation to proving the technology performs as advertised in the actual product sold. With CARU also weighing in on notice, consent, and children’s privacy considerations, the case offers a timely roadmap for advertisers navigating the legal, compliance, and reputational risks of promoting AI-driven products.
Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.
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