The FCC's Expanding Role In National Security (Video)

The Federal Communications Commission is taking on an unprecedented role in national security oversight, extending its reach far beyond traditional telecom regulation. Wiley attorneys examine how recent FCC actions in supply chain oversight, equipment authorization, and enforcement are creating new compliance expectations for manufacturers, infrastructure providers, and businesses across multiple industries.

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In this episode of Wiley Connected, Wiley’s Megan Brown is joined by colleagues Sara Baxenberg and Josh Turner to discuss the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) growing role in national security. They explore how recent FCC actions, ranging from supply chain oversight to equipment authorization and enforcement, are reshaping expectations for manufacturers, infrastructure providers, and businesses across industries. The conversation highlights what companies should be watching and why FCC developments now matter far beyond traditional telecom regulation.

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