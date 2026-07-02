Stadium Technology In 2026: How Data Collection, Connectivity, And New Operating Models Are Reshaping The Stadium Experience

Today’s arenas are more than simple venues for games. They are live networks, with the seating area as only a part of the larger experience.

This shift matters because it changes what teams and venue operators provide. Tickets still generate revenue, but in 2026, attention and the data it brings are the most valuable assets. Venues that connect fans, track movement, reduce hassles, and personalize screens and phones can improve the fan experience and boost profits.

As a lawyer specializing in innovative technology, I see that the real change this year is not the tools themselves, but the maturity of the operating models. For example, venues are increasingly resembling other establishments such as retailers, airports, and media networks by establishing their own channels, cultivating a first-party identity, and prioritizing measurement. However, venues are also learning, often through legal battles and regulatory oversight, as much of this technology, such as stadium cameras, phone identifiers, and facial recognition, is considered to be more than just routine operations.

If you are planning upgrades for a professional or college venue, 2026 is a great time to be ambitious. However, it’s important to proceed with caution. The potential rewards are significant, but mistakes can be costly, leading to legal action and regulatory scrutiny.

Connectivity and Stadium Internet Have Become the Foundation of Modern Arenas.

Venue leaders once saw network investment as just a cost. Now, it’s seen as a way to generate revenue and improve safety. That’s why many World Cup 2026 host venues are making network upgrades a top priority instead of treating them as background tasks.

For example, Levi’s Stadium is investing in Wi Fi 6 and a 5G distributed antenna system to improve coverage. (Levi’s® Stadium) MetLife Stadium is also adding many new 5G antennas, fiber, and other upgrades before major events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup.1

After enhancing coverage, the subsequent step is to segregate operations. Numerous large venues are now considering implementing private wireless networks for behind-the-scenes workflows and security. Verizon’s 2025 stadium connectivity report emphasizes private networks, improved wireless connectivity, and cashierless concessions as key priorities for 2026. It also highlights a significant rise in generative AI adoption, with many venues integrating it into their operations.2

Wi Fi 7 is part of this story, but not because fans wake up thinking about standards. Wi-Fi 7, with its enhanced venue analytics, enables the delivery of low-latency experiences on a large scale. Cisco’s collaboration in deploying Wi-Fi 7 in a significant arena context underscores the importance of this technology for operators. It offers faster speeds, reduced latency, and improved operational visibility across their digital footprint.3

The practical takeaway for 2026 is simple. If you want AR overlays, multi-camera replays, in-seat ordering, location-based offers, frictionless retail, or even reliable ticketing at the gate, you are buying network first. If your network is unreliable, everything else becomes a liability.

Stadium Fan Experiences Depend on Data Collection and First‑Party Insights.

Most successful fan experience projects in 2026 will share one trait: they remove small annoyances that fans once tolerated.

Entry is a clear example. A well-designed digital entry process lowers abandonment, eases staffing needs, and gives fans more time inside the venue to buy food, drinks, and merchandise. Frictionless entry can be a premium feature, but the legal boundary is clear: convenience is allowed, but secretly collecting biometrics is not.

Concessions are another area of focus. It’s not all about the latest flashy robots, but rather, high-speed checkouts and clear inventory tracking. Cashierless formats and computer vision-assisted kiosks are becoming common in arenas not for their novelty, but because they expedite transactions and boost spending when fans aren’t concerned about missing the game. For example, State Farm Arena uses AiFi’s cashierless store, which combines computer vision with 5G technology.4 Amazon’s Just Walk Out model is another example, offering grab-and-go convenience in NFL stadiums.5

Restrooms and wayfinding are the third area. These are often overlooked because they aren’t exciting, but they can be measured. The simplest solution is digital signs that guide fans to less crowded restrooms. A better option is app-based navigation with live crowd updates. The best approach is a system that tracks wait times and adjusts staff, signs, and offers in real time.

A new trend in 2026 is turning these improved experiences into sponsorship opportunities, but doing so without making them feel like advertisements. Signs such as “Fast lane presented by” and sponsored in-app ordering are now common. This approach works as long as the experience doesn’t become cluttered or the use of data isn’t clear.

AI and New Operating Models Are Redefining How Stadiums Function.

The most useful generative AI in a stadium is not a chatbot that tells fans trivia. It is the assistant that resolves problems quickly and routes people correctly. It is also the tool that helps staff operate the building more efficiently.

A good example for fans is the rise of venue-specific assistants in team apps that answer questions using venue rules, maps, menus, and accessibility features. For sponsors, AI-assisted creative tools can generate different versions of in-venue displays or app messages quickly, while still being reviewed by people.

A recent, very visible proof point of the “AI as activation” model is Intuit Dome’s AT&T experience, described as an immersive AI activation in which fans interact with a large touchscreen and create personalized digital districts through guided prompts.6 That kind of installation is significant because it suggests the direction of sponsorship. Brands seek something interactive and quantifiable, not merely logo exposure.

Here’s my prediction for the years 2026 to 2028: generative AI will become the venue’s experience router. Within the confines of its policies, it will determine what a fan sees and when. It will influence the sequencing of offers, manage congestion, dictate the language of messages, and control the content displayed on secondary screens.

The opportunity is clear, but so is the risk. If your AI system makes mistakes, discriminates, or leaks data, you are responsible for the results.

The best legal advice is to intentionally keep your AI system simple. Connect it only to approved sources and use retrieval methods that reference your own manuals and current data. Maintain logs of outputs and test prompts for any issues. Additionally, require human approval for any matters related to brand safety, pricing, or security.

Data has emerged as the most valuable asset, and the market is shifting towards networks built on first-party, consented data.

A decade ago, a team would typically sell sponsorships through traditional methods such as signage and broadcast deals. However, in 2026 we are seeing innovative operators building out networks more akin to retail media. These networks use their channels, screens, apps, emails, and transaction data to run targeted, measurable campaigns.

The tightening privacy landscape and the decline in the reliability and value of third-party cookies have led to a shift in consumer preferences. Brands are now seeking deterministic measurement, while teams and colleges prioritize direct relationships and emotional loyalty.

Industry commentary is becoming increasingly explicit about sports borrowing from the retail media playbook. This involves focusing on first-party data, owned inventory, and trusted relationships with consumers.7 Deloitte has also highlighted the value of deeper first-party fan profiles and fan engagement data as drivers of outcomes.8

The real opportunity lies not in selling data, which can lead to regulatory scrutiny and lawsuits, but in monetizing it to achieve real results. Consider creating sponsor programs that utilize privacy-focused measurement methods like aggregated lift studies, clean-room matching, on-site conversion tracking, and data use linked to concrete outcomes such as merchandise sales, food and beverage sales, and repeat visits. A practical idea for professional and college venues is to develop a sponsor marketplace that ties into key moments within the venue.

A moment could be when a fan completes their first entry scan, finds their seat, gets a concession order, sees a big play replay, or receives postgame traffic updates. Each moment can have a sponsor, but the content must be useful. Fans appreciate helpful features but dislike interruptions.

In 2026, the legal landscape has undergone a significant transformation. Biometrics, artificial intelligence governance, and consumer privacy, which were once theoretical concerns, have now become practical requirements.

If you own a venue, your legal obligations are no longer concealed within a privacy notice. Instead, they are prominently displayed at the entrance, captured on security cameras, included in app permissions, and outlined in your vendor contracts.

Biometric and facial recognition pose real risks, not just theoretical ones.

Litigation continues. In December 2025, a class action was filed in New York City against the operator of Citi Field, alleging violations of New York City’s biometric information law, which followed similar litigation involving Madison Square Garden.9

The main thing to remember about biometrics is that you do not have to stay from biometrics completely. You should try to understand biometrics and use them in the way.

You don’t need to fear using biometrics. By understanding the guidelines and staying within them, you can implement biometrics safely. For instance, if you’re thinking about adding a biometric entry, treat it as a special loyalty feature that users can choose. Ensure there are clear signs showing which options are available. Also, provide other entry methods that offer similar access without the high-tech features. Limit biometric entries to a specific period and for a defined purpose. Additionally, prohibit resale or secondary use through contractual agreements. Regularly audit your vendor, and make sure breach notifications and indemnity clauses are clearly outlined in writing.

For college venues, keep in mind that your audience includes minors. Even if your biometric program is opt-in, your marketing should be cautious and clear.

Comprehensive state privacy laws expanded again on January 1, 2026.

Several additional state privacy laws took effect at the start of 2026, including comprehensive regimes in Indiana, Kentucky, and Rhode Island, alongside a set of California privacy measures.10

Even if your business isn’t based in those states, you probably serve their residents, sell them tickets, or market to them. You should assume your venue app and digital ads are subject to those laws.

Many sports organizations make a common mistake: they invest in new technology for the fan experience, then add privacy measures as an afterthought. This leads to gaps in notice, consent, and data sharing. Modern privacy rules require you to map your data flows and decide which are necessary, which are optional, and which need clear consent.

California added a new privacy reality check that matters for sports marketing.

California launched a state-run deletion request platform called DROP on January 1, 2026. Starting August 1, 2026, registered data brokers must begin processing those deletion requests within the timelines set by the program.11

Why does this matter for venues? It shows how client expectations are changing. Fans now have more ways to limit how their data is used. Sponsors will still want targeting and measurement. Your advantage will come from consented first-party data, not bought lists or unclear data sources.

It also means your sponsorship and ad tech partners will expect you to use standard consent signals and handle data deletion properly. The IAB Tech Lab’s updates to the Global Privacy Protocol and Data Deletion Request Framework are part of this, including new state sections for laws effective January 1, 2026, and regular updates.12

AI governance is becoming a real issue in Colorado, and this approach will likely spread to other places.

Colorado’s SB24 205 imposes obligations on developers and deployers of certain high-risk AI systems, including a duty of reasonable care to protect consumers from risks of algorithmic discrimination, effective February 1, 2026.13, 14

Most venues are not relying on automated systems to drive core decisions in the same way financial institutions do. Despite that, many venues have systems in place that produce outcomes not too different from those of some AI-based systems. For example, automated transaction screening can block ticket purchases, automated ID checks can block entry to people, automated monitoring tools can flag specific individuals, and pricing or promotional algorithms can produce biased results without intent.

Although current requirements apply only in Colorado, sponsors, insurers, and government partners are expected to begin requiring evidence of responsible AI governance before doing business, possibly as soon as late this year or early next. The model will resemble existing cybersecurity expectations and will likely include system inventories, evaluations for bias, clear disclosures, and documented processes that allow people to appeal outcomes and request human review when decisions have serious consequences.

Contracts and procurement in 2026: the terms of your deals are now just as important as the technology itself.

Most venue technology mishaps I see are not due to hardware shortcomings. They are failures of governance, usually baked into the contract.

Three contract points deserve more attention this year:

Data ownership and allowed uses. Vendors often want to train or improve their products using your data. Sponsors want performance metrics. Advertising platforms want identifiers. If your agreements do not clearly spell out how data may be used, how long it can be kept, and whether it can be sold or shared, you are effectively handing control of your compliance obligations to someone else. Service commitments must reflect how events actually operate. A stadium isn’t a typical business setting. A 30-minute outage during a game, depending on the impacted system(s), may be a crisis and result in substantial penalties. It may be a minor issue in a traditional office, but not during a live sporting event. Thus, any such contract should treat game days and major events as special times, with higher uptime guarantees, faster response times, and actual, meaningful remedies. Incident response and vendor cooperation matter. Privacy laws dictate the timing for processing access and deletion requests, as well as responding to a breach. If a vendor fails to actively support these obligations, your exposure increases, even if their product performs well under normal circumstances.

The world of collegiate sports blends data from consumers, athletes, and academics. This is where colleges need to be especially careful. A university environment often includes separate IT governance, procurement rules, public records considerations, and student data obligations. If you are integrating athletic venue systems with campus identity systems, make sure you know which data is subject to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and which is not. Do not let a concession vendor become an accidental steward of student identity data.

Retrofitting in 2026. The winning approach is modular, phased, and sponsor-funded.

Retrofitting is still challenging. Concrete is tough to work with, and older venues have limited space for wiring. Adding new cameras and screens can cause structural problems. The key is to stop planning one big renovation and instead think in layers.

Here are some implementation strategies that are relatively easy, even in older buildings.

Start by strengthening the network. Add access points where they are actually needed, place them thoughtfully, and modernize the systems that manage them. Reliable connectivity alone resolves a surprising number of fan complaints. Make digital signage do more than one job. Begin with essentials like wayfinding, line wait times, and safety messages. Once those are working well, add sponsored content that is genuinely helpful to fans. This approach delivers immediate operational benefits and creates sponsorship opportunities soon after. Take a practical approach to cashless retail. If fully cashierless feels premature or too ambitious, start with self-checkout kiosks and mobile order pickup lanes. The value comes from shorter lines, reduced wait times, increased efficiency, and higher throughput, not from eliminating people from the process. Unify the app experience across events. Ensure one app smoothly supports both gaming and concert experiences. Most venues already manage tickets, parking, and maps, so enhance this foundation by adding features that minimize friction, such as live assistance, accessible routes, language options, and well-timed, clear notifications. Integrate parking and arrival into the overall experience. Although often overlooked, parking can significantly impact visitor satisfaction and your revenue. Use dynamic wayfinding, prepaid zones, and smarter post-event routing to reduce congestion, while opening opportunities for premium upgrades and additional perks.

A practical note on funding: Many of these improvements have the potential to attract sponsors, especially if they offer genuinely useful features. Sponsors tend to favor opportunities that provide real value over those that only showcase their logo.

A less discussed opportunity is using the venue for concerts, third-party events, and as a flexible, programmable space.

Sports facilities depend on how often they’re used. Technology that only works for home games misses out on extra revenue.

The simplest way to add value for concerts is to make the venue adaptable. Concert mode doesn’t require a separate app, but it does need different content, routes, staffing plans, and merchandise flows.

Here are a few examples of what works well.

An artist-specific version of the app home screen that highlights entry gates, merch locations, and show timing. A loyalty mechanic that rewards merch purchases with seat upgrades for a future event. A mixed-reality photo moment branded to the tour and sponsorable without feeling like an ad.

The larger competitive pressure here is worth naming. Immersive entertainment venues like Cosm are creating “shared reality” experiences that make watching sports feel stadium-like, even when you are miles away, using massive wraparound screens and high-fidelity sound.15 Whether you view that as competition or partnership, it strengthens a point: fans are comparing experiences, not just teams. A stadium should lean into what only it can do, communal energy plus real presence, while borrowing the best interface ideas from the immersive sector.

The future will have real legal and financial consequences.

Looking ahead, a few shifts are likely to shape how venues plan and invest.

Identity will move to wallet-based passes and passkeys. Digital wallets and passkeys are set to replace many traditional credentials. Biometrics will primarily be used on personal devices for convenience, rather than being stored in venue-controlled systems. As privacy concerns grow, designs will focus on verifying authorization without collecting or retaining biometric data, instead of requiring individuals to surrender sensitive information like their face. Venue media networks will develop quickly. Teams and schools will shift to providing sponsors with outcome-based measurements, not just impressions, using consented first-party data and privacy-safe matching. Providing accurate measurements and clear consent will yield greater value and revenue than those who focus only on volume. Generative AI will become a daily tool, especially in event control rooms. Tasks like staffing forecasts, incident management, translation, content updates, and customer support will be handled by AI, with humans overseeing instead of doing everything manually. Pricing will become more dynamic in places that used to be fixed. Parking, club access, food bundles, seat upgrades, and even early entry. This will drive revenue but also attract consumer protection scrutiny. Pricing transparency and straightforward terms will matter more than ever. College venues will be split into two groups. Those who use technology for recruiting and engagement will create modern experiences on modest budgets by focusing on connectivity, mobile features, and good data practices. Those that don’t will fall behind—not because fans want flashy tech, but because they expect the basics to work.

A final note: caution can also be an opportunity.

Stadium technology has reached a point where almost anything is possible. The real question is no longer what can be built, but what actually improves the fan experience and the business without introducing unnecessary legal exposure.

A good rule of thumb is to gather less information, be clearer about what you are doing, and focus on benefits people can easily understand.

When fans see real value and are given a meaningful choice, they are far more willing to share data. Sponsors are prepared to invest more when results can be measured with confidence and privacy is respected. Venues also run better when automation streamlines operations, not to create a sense of constant monitoring.

That’s what a smart venue in 2026 looks like—not futuristic just for show, but well-run, clearly improved, and legally sound.

A version of this article was originally published in Sports Business Journal on June 8, 2026.

Related: Your Data’s Travel Diary

Footnotes

1. https://www.fierce-network.com/wireless/verizon-updates-metlife-ahead-world-cup

2. https://www.verizon.com/business/resources/whitepapers/2025-stadium-connectivity-results.pdf

3. https://www.sportsvideo.org/2025/06/03/cisco-to-power-monumental-sports-entertainments-new-arena-in-downtown-d-c-as-part-of-innovative-partnership/

4. https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2025/2/25/state-farm-arena-opens-hawks-express-cashierless-checkout-store-powered-by-aifi-technology

5. https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/retail/how-does-amazon-just-walk-out-work

6. https://www.axios.com/2025/10/24/intuit-dome-clippers-ai-nba-all-star-att

7. https://advertisingweek.com/sports-will-win-big-with-the-retail-media-network-playbook/

8. https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/what-we-do/capabilities/converge/articles/converge-by-deloitte-sports-fandom-value.html

9. https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/fan-challenges-use-of-facial-3549367/

10. https://iapp.org/news/a/new-year-new-rules-us-state-privacy-requirements-coming-online-as-2026-begins

11. https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2026/01/02/delete-information-data-brokers-california/

12. https://www.tvtechnology.com/news/iab-tech-lab-expands-global-privacy-frameworks-with-gpp-updates-and-ddrf-v2-release

13. https://fpf.org/blog/fpf-unveils-report-on-emerging-trends-in-u-s-state-ai-regulation/

14. https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb24-205