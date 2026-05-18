Paving The Way In Women’s Sport With Commonwealth Boxing Champion, Stacey Copeland (Podcast)

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From banned to Commonwealth champion.

In this episode, Stacey Copeland, the first British woman to win a Commonwealth boxing title, joins Jonny Gray to share her extraordinary journey from exclusion to elite performance, forged against a backdrop of systemic bias and discrimination.

Raised in sports that were never designed to include her, Stacey went on to play elite football across three countries before making history in the boxing ring. Since retiring, she has continued to challenge gender stereotypes and drive for inclusion through her charity Pave The Way.

Her story reveals what it truly takes to pave the way for women’s sport and what happens when talent is finally given space to thrive.

Do not miss this one. Listen now.

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