U.S. vs. UK Contract Law in Advertising Agency Agreements Explained

With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.

Article Insights

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) are most popular: within Government, Public Sector, Tax and Strategy topic(s)

Negotiating a cross-border, U.S./U.K. advertising agency services agreement adds some additional wrinkles to the already well-wrinkled list of considerations for every ad agency contract. Obviously, extra consideration must be paid to things like privacy and data security, but more prosaic considerations include termination with/without cause, choice of law, and whether to arbitrate disputes. While all commercial contract negotiations are, to some degree, an attempt to see into the future and address foreseeable disputes, knowing the differences between U.S. and U.K. law can be highly beneficial to clients involved in these situations.

U.S. vs. U.K. Contract Law: Good Faith Differences

There is a significant distinction between U.S. and U.K. law with respect to, very simply, acting “fairly.” The U.S. legal system widely imputes in all contracts the concept of an implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, where parties are obligated to act in good faith with respect to the other party. This concept, however, is not recognized by the U.K. legal system. For U.S. companies operating under a contract governed by U.K. law, it may be that the parties have more freedom to act in a way that would be perceived as unfair, as long as a strict reading of the contract would permit such unfair conduct.

For U.K. companies operating under a contract governed by U.S. law, however, there may be greater exposure to claims based on perceived unfair conduct, even if contract terms are followed. That said, under U.K. law, U.K. courts are somewhat more willing to imply terms based on prior dealing or business common sense (under a reasonable person standard), which can affect how ambiguities in contract duration or continuation are resolved. The ultimate outcome of any dispute is likely to be fact dependent based on prior course of dealing, if the specific terms of the contract do not perfectly address a specific situation.

Termination Clauses in Advertising Agency Contracts

Another key distinction is fixed-term versus open-ended contracts. In the United States, fixed terms with automatic renewal are common in agency relationships, often with a specific window of a month or two within which to terminate the contract prior to the date of renewal (usually the yearly anniversary of the effective date). However, many agency contracts have no specified termination date and are merely terminable at will (a/k/a without cause) by either party upon reasonable notice.

This gives both advertisers and agencies flexibility, but it also introduces uncertainty if termination provisions are not carefully drafted. In the United Kingdom, indefinite agreements are likewise generally terminable on reasonable notice, but U.K. courts may place greater emphasis on what constitutes “reasonable,” based on industry standards and the parties’ course of dealing. Moreover, U.K. law may imply a minimum duration where necessary to give the contract commercial coherence, particularly where one party has made significant upfront investments.

The right to terminate a contract without a specific term, without cause, can be crucial, given the landscape of potential industry conflicts. Specifically, an advertising agency may want the ability to terminate without cause on short notice, so that it can potentially jump to a better opportunity with the client’s arguable competitor. This may be acceptable to a brand client if the brand client wants a mutual termination right.

However, it may not be acceptable to a large brand client if the brand client is so large that few replacement options exist for the client given its size—the few agencies large enough to handle the large client’s work may already be tied up with competitors and unable to pitch. Moreover, it may take six months, or more, for a large company to go through the RFP process to select a new advertising agency, whether creative, media buying, or otherwise. Accordingly, it is advisable to specify termination rights in writing, including the length of a required notice of termination provision, whether under U.S. or U.K. law.

Limitation of Liability in Cross-Border Contracts

Another key distinction lies in liability and remedies. U.S.-governed contracts often include complex limitation of liability frameworks, carve-outs for specific types of damages (caps and super-caps), and detailed indemnity structures reflecting the broader scope of potential claims, including class actions and statutory damages. In the U.K., while limitation of liability clauses are also common, they are subject to statutory controls that impose reasonableness requirements, particularly in business-to-business contexts. Additionally, the concept of punitive damages is far less prominent under English law, which can influence how parties assess risk and negotiate financial exposure in advertising and marketing arrangements.

Arbitration vs. Litigation in International Contracts

As for resolving disputes and governing law provisions, U.S. companies frequently favor arbitration clauses because it can offer confidentiality, streamlined procedures, avoidance of jury trials, and easier enforcement of awards internationally. However, litigation in U.S. courts can still be attractive where robust discovery is beneficial or interim remedies (such as injunctions) may be needed quickly. Larger companies may also prefer litigation as they may perceive an advantage against smaller companies due to a greater capacity for funding litigation costs.

By contrast, in the U.K., litigation is often seen preferable to arbitration as it can be efficient and reliable, with experienced judges and well-developed procedural rules, making it an appealing default for many U.K. businesses. That said, even U.K. companies recognize arbitration’s advantages in neutrality and enforceability, especially in transactions involving non-U.K. counterparties or jurisdictions where court judgments are harder to enforce.

One practice tip when drafting contracts controlled by either U.S. or U.K. law is to require that a party must initiate a dispute—whether litigation or arbitration—in the venue or residency of the other party. That way, disputes must take place on the other side’s home turf, thus disincentivizing a race to the courthouse, since being the first to file a claim has little upside benefit.

Choice of Law in Cross-Border Advertising Contracts

Ultimately, it may not be possible to predict the circumstances under which an outcome would be better under U.S. or U.K. law, as it often comes down to context and a fact-specific inquiry about future, unknowable events. Thus, as with most contracts, when negotiating an advertising agency agreement, final terms are usually about leverage.

Simply put, whether the issue is termination with or without cause, limitation of liability, litigation or arbitration, or choice of law, most parties are more comfortable operating under the laws of their own jurisdiction. Finding leverage and negotiating about terms that are most important to the client are always the keys of any contract negotiation, including for advertising agency contracts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.