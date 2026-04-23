FCC Grants Limited Waiver Of VoIP Regulatory Obligations For “Whitelist” Service Offering

The Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau, together with the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau and the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau (collectively, the “Bureaus”)...

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The Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau, together with the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau and the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau (collectively, the “Bureaus”), has issued an Order granting a limited, time-bound waiver of certain VoIP-related regulatory obligations to Far Homes, Inc. d/b/a Tin Can (“Tin Can”). The decision reflects a continued willingness by the FCC to accommodate novel communications offerings that do not neatly fit within existing regulatory classifications.

Background and Context

Tin Can sought a declaratory ruling that its “whitelist” voice service—designed to permit communications only with pre-approved contacts—should not be classified as an “interconnected VoIP” service subject to Title II obligations. In the alternative, Tin Can requested waiver relief from a range of regulatory requirements.

The FCC declined to resolve the classification question, citing an insufficient factual record regarding the technical operation of the service.

Key Holdings

1. No Determination on Regulatory Classification

The FCC expressly did not decide whether Tin Can’s service constitutes:

An “interconnected VoIP service,” or

A telecommunications service subject to common carrier regulation.

This leaves open a critical threshold issue, reinforcing the Commission’s cautious, case-by-case approach to emerging communications models.

2. Limited Waiver Granted (Two Years or 250,000 Subscribers)

The Bureaus granted a waiver of certain regulatory obligations for:

Two years, or

Until the service reaches 250,000 subscribers, whichever occurs first.

This temporal and scale-based limitation underscores the FCC’s intent to allow innovation while preserving future regulatory oversight.

3. Scope of Waived Requirements

The waiver applies to several obligations typically imposed on interconnected VoIP providers, including:

Customer Proprietary Network Information (CPNI) rules

Accessibility requirements (e.g., 711 services)

Discontinuance obligations (Section 214)

CALEA reporting requirements

Outage reporting rules

Universal Service Fund (USF) contributions

Number portability obligations

Importantly, Tin Can voluntarily committed to comply with 911/E911 obligations, which the FCC appears to have treated as a baseline public safety requirement.

4. Limited and Non-Precedential Relief

The FCC emphasized that:

The waiver is narrowly tailored to Tin Can’s specific service offering and early-stage operations; and

The Order does not establish broader precedent regarding the regulatory treatment of similar services.

Key Implications for Industry Stakeholders

A. Continued Regulatory Uncertainty for Novel VoIP Models

The FCC’s refusal to classify the service highlights the persistent ambiguity surrounding non-traditional voice offerings—particularly those with restricted connectivity or hybrid architectures. Providers should not assume that innovative design alone will avoid VoIP classification.

B. Increasing Use of Waiver Mechanisms as a Policy Tool

This Order reinforces a growing trend: the FCC is using targeted waivers to address gaps between legacy rules and emerging technologies. While helpful for startups, this approach introduces:

Lack of uniformity

Case-specific outcomes

Potential competitive disparities

C. Public Safety Obligations Remain Paramount

Even in granting relief, the FCC maintained a firm expectation that providers ensure access to emergency services. The voluntary commitment to 911/E911 functionality likely played a significant role in securing the waiver.

D. Potential Pathway for Early-Stage Entrants

For new entrants, particularly those offering differentiated or limited-functionality services, the Order signals a possible regulatory pathway:

Seek temporary relief rather than definitive classification;

Demonstrate limited scale and consumer risk; and

Commit to core consumer protection and safety obligations.

E. Future Regulatory Exposure

The expiration triggers (time or subscriber threshold) create a clear inflection point. Providers receiving similar relief should anticipate:

Reevaluation of regulatory status;

Potential imposition of full VoIP obligations; and

Increased scrutiny as services scale.

Takeaways

The Tin Can Order is less about resolving VoIP classification and more about how the FCC is managing innovation at the margins of its rules. By granting limited relief without addressing the underlying definitional questions, the Commission preserves flexibility—but also prolongs uncertainty.

For providers operating in this space, the message is clear: regulatory obligations may be deferred, but they are not eliminated. Strategic planning should account for eventual compliance with the full suite of VoIP requirements as services mature.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.