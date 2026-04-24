Born On Earth Day: The Chasing Arrows Symbol Turns 56 — And California Rewrites The Rules

In its honor, the Container Corporation of America — then one of the nation’s largest producers of recycled paperboard — sponsored a design contest to symbolize recycling.

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1970: The Birth Of A Symbol

On April 22, 1970, the very first Earth Day was celebrated. In its honor, the Container Corporation of America — then one of the nation’s largest producers of recycled paperboard — sponsored a design contest to symbolize recycling. Gary Anderson, a 23-year-old architecture student at the University of Southern California, submitted the winning entry: an equilateral triangle formed by three curved, chasing arrows intended to represent the concept of a closed-loop recycling process.

With no one claiming exclusive rights to it, the symbol quickly became ubiquitous. Over the following decades, it appeared on an enormous range of products and packaging — from plastic bottles to cardboard cartons to items that were rarely, if ever, actually recycled. In the 1980s, the Society of the Plastics Industry introduced a related system of resin identification codes — the numbers 1 through 7 placed inside a triangle of arrows — to identify the type of plastic resin used in manufacturing. Although these codes were designed for identification purposes only, many consumers understandably interpreted them as confirmation that a product was recyclable.

By the 2020s, a growing consensus had emerged — among environmentalists, industry groups, and regulators alike — that the gap between what the chasing arrows symbol implied and what actually happened to products at end of life had become significant. California’s legislature responded with Senate Bill 343.

What Is SB 343?

California Senate Bill 343, due to go into effect on October 4, 2026, establishes new standards governing when and how recyclability claims may be made on products and packaging sold in the state. The law declares that recyclability claims should be truthful and accurate, and that consumers should receive useful information about how to properly handle products at end of life.

The law also addresses broader environmental marketing claims, imposing documentation requirements on a range of “green” advertising terms.

Below is an overview of the law’s key provisions. Future posts will discuss the status of the case seeking to enjoin enforcement of SB 343, the interaction between SB 343 and other California recycling statutes, the interaction between SB 343 and other State’s recycling laws, and other issues as the effective date of SB 343 draws near.

Who Is Impacted By SB 343?

The law prohibits “a person from offering for sale, selling, distributing, or importing into the state any product or packaging for which a deceptive or misleading claim about the recyclability of the product or packaging is made.” Although its reach is very broad, it does exclude any “wholesaler or retailer who does not initiate a representation by advertising or by placing the representation on a package.”

When Does SB 343 Become Effective.

October 4, 2026. However, on March 17, 2026, a coalition of 18 trade associations representing food producers, packaging manufacturers, grocers, and other industries filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California challenging the constitutionality of SB 343. The plaintiffs argue that SB 343 violates the First Amendment and is unconstitutionally vague under the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process Clause, and enforcement should therefore be enjoined. As of this writing, the case is still in the very early stages, so it remains to be seen how it will play out.

What Does SB 343 Do?

1. It Regulates Broad Environmental Marketing Claims

SB 343 goes beyond recycling symbols. The law imposes documentation requirements on any person who represents — in advertising or on product labels — that a consumer good is “not harmful to, or is beneficial to, the natural environment.” This includes terms such as:

“Environmental choice,” “Ecologically friendly,” “Earth friendly”

“Environmentally friendly,” “Ecologically sound,” “Environmentally sound”

“Environmentally safe,” “Ecologically safe,” “Environmentally lite”

“Green product,” or any other like term

Any person making such claims must maintain written records documenting: the basis for believing the claim to be true; any significant adverse environmental impacts associated with the product; measures taken to reduce those impacts; any permit violations associated with production or distribution; and whether the product conforms with FTC Guidelines for Environmental Marketing Claims.

2. It Sets New Rules for Recyclability Claims

The law makes it unlawful to offer for sale, sell, distribute, or import into California any product or packaging bearing a deceptive or misleading recyclability claim. Under SB 343, a product displaying a chasing arrows symbol, a resin identification code inside a chasing arrows symbol, or any other symbol or statement indicating recyclability is deemed to be a deceptive or misleading claim unless the product satisfies specific statewide recyclability criteria.

3. It Establishes Specific Recyclability Criteria

To qualify for a recyclability claim, a product or packaging must meet four benchmarks:

Collection Threshold: Collected for recycling by programs serving jurisdictions encompassing at least 60% of California’s population.

Sorting and Processing: Sorted into defined streams by large-volume facilities serving at least 60% of statewide recycling programs, with those streams sent to reclaiming facilities consistent with the Basel Convention.

Design for Recyclability: Designed without components, inks, adhesives, or labels that prevent recyclability, as assessed under the APR Design® Guide (for plastics) or analogous standards (for non-plastics).

No Harmful Chemicals: Free of intentionally added PFAS chemicals or PFAS at or above 100 parts per million as measured in total organic fluorine.

4. Material Characterization Study

SB 343 required California’s Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle), to study which types and forms of material are commonly sorted and reused to make new products and packaging. CalRecycle published the results in its SB 343 Final Findings Report on April 4, 2025, triggering the effective date of SB 343 for 18 months later, namely October 4, 2026. The Report provides guidance to companies impacted by SB 343 regarding what goods are, and are not, considered recyclable. The report is intended to be updated at least every five years.

5. It Restricts Resin Identification Codes

The law prohibits resin identification codes from being placed inside a chasing arrows symbol unless the product meets the statewide recyclability criteria. A resin code placed inside a solid equilateral triangle — rather than a chasing arrows triangle — is not subject to this restriction.

6. It Imposes Recordkeeping and Transparency Requirements

Any person who uses the term “recyclable,” displays a chasing arrows symbol, or otherwise directs a consumer to recycle must maintain documentation demonstrating compliance with the recyclability criteria. This documentation must be made available to any member of the public upon request.

7. It Creates Penalties for Non-compliance And Opens The Door To Class Action Liability

Violations constitute a misdemeanor under California law. Compliance with the FTC Guidelines is generally a defense, but this safe harbor does not apply to claims involving recyclability symbols or resin codes regulated under SB 343. More importantly, as any company that does business in California knows, California’s False Advertising Law and the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act (CLRA) both prohibit misleading and deceptive advertising, with the latter providing a private right of action that allows consumers to file class actions.

Conclusion

From its origins as a student design contest entry in 1970, the chasing arrows symbol has become central to how consumers understand — and sometimes misunderstand — recycling. SB 343 represents an effort to close the gap between recyclability claims and recycling realities. At the same time, the pending legal challenge raises substantial questions about the law’s constitutional boundaries. Businesses operating in California should stay informed and consult with legal counsel to understand how these developments may affect their products and marketing practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.