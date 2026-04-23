Institute For Responsible Influence Launches Certification Program

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Last year, NAD released its Influencer Trust Index: Consumer Insights 2025. Although the data showed high consumer engagement with influencers, it also showed that many consumers are suspicious of influencer campaigns. The primary driver of distrust is the feeling that some influencers aren’t genuine, honest, or transparent.

As we’ve noted, the Center for Industry Self-Regulation’s Institute for Responsible Influence—an initiative dedicated to advancing transparency, accountability, and trust in the US creator economy—aims to change that. Last week, they announced the launch of their Responsible Influence Certification Program.

The Program features a 90-minute interactive curriculum grounded in real-world scenarios. The course covers FTC Endorsement Guides and other government requirements, industry advertising standards, and responsible brand partnerships. Creators who complete the curriculum and pass the assessment receive the Institute for Responsible Influence Certification Seal.

Certified Creators will gain access to ongoing resources and will be included in a forthcoming searchable database, making it easier for brands to discover and connect with trained creators. The Creators will also be subject to ongoing monitoring by the Institute of Responsible Influence, who will attempt to ensure they comply with its requirements.

Companies who engage influencers may want to consider sourcing their influencers from the Institute’s database or requiring their influencers to get certified through the Program. Using a certified influencer doesn’t relieve companies from their responsibilities to ensure that their influencers comply with the laws, but it might make that job easier.

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