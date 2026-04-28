From MAHA To Market - FDA And Some Retailers Announcing New Policies On Colors (Podcast)

The MAHA movement is driving unprecedented change across the food industry as the FDA intensifies enforcement on artificial color claims and major retailers like Target remove synthetic dyes from their shelves. Manufacturers now face mounting pressure from regulatory shifts, private litigation risks, and evolving consumer demands to reformulate products and revise marketing strategies.

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In this episode, we unpack how the MAHA movement is accelerating change across the food industry, from FDA’s new enforcement stance on “no artificial colors” claims and its push toward natural color additives, to retailer action like Target’s decision to stop selling cereals containing synthetic dyes—putting fresh pressure on manufacturers to rethink formulation, labeling, and marketing strategies before regulatory shifts, private litigation, and shelf-space demands collide.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Donnelly L. McDowell, Katie Rogers, and Cristina Ferretti.

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