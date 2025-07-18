The Business Case For Disclosure Of Brand Partnerships By Influencers

The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs recently released a report that influencers, creators and those who work with them may find particularly relevant regarding...

The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs recently released a report that influencers, creators and those who work with them may find particularly relevant regarding disclosure of brand sponsorships: Influencer Trust Index.

In short, a survey of more than 3,700 U.S. consumers found that while disclosure of brand partnerships is essential for earning consumer trust, such partnerships—when disclosed—don't meaningfully diminish an influencer's perceived trustworthiness.

Key findings include:

74% said transparency and honesty about brand relationships are critical to increasing their trust in influencers.

64% said failure to disclose brand relationships, and 80% said lack of authenticity or transparency damages trust.

70% feel deceived when they discover an undisclosed brand partnership.

70% said that partnering with a brand does not make an influencer less trustworthy.

These numbers make a strong case for clear disclosure—not just to meet legal requirements, but as a matter of building and maintaining consumer trust. They may be particularly helpful for business teams hesitant to support disclosure.

