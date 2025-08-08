ARTICLE
8 August 2025

Numerous Appeals Challenge House Settlement

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
In the wake of the landmark June 6, 2025, House v. NCAA settlement, several groups have initiated appeals challenging the Settlement's terms, asserting Title IX, antitrust, and other related issues.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Bernard G. Dennis and Sean B. King

In the wake of the landmark June 6, 2025, House v. NCAA settlement, several groups have initiated appeals challenging the Settlement's terms, asserting Title IX, antitrust, and other related issues.

Title IX and Antitrust Challenges
Three groups of female student-athletes appealed the district court-approved Settlement on grounds that the Settlement violates Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972 to the Higher Education Act. Title IX forbids colleges and universities from excluding students from participating in programs, denying them benefits, or subjecting them to discrimination based on sex.

One group challenges the backpay damage calculations under the Settlement agreement as imbalanced, alleging that the calculated damages vastly favor male student-athletes over female student-athletes, in violation of the law.

Another group asserts that the Settlement impermissibly extinguishes Title IX rights through an imbalanced process favoring male student-athletes over female student-athletes.

The third group asserts that the Settlement's terms violate Title IX but also raises antitrust challenges to the Settlement.

Several additional appeals also assert antitrust challenges to the Settlement, including assertions of inadequate representation of student-athletes (male and female) in negotiating the Settlement and impermissible caps on revenue sharing.

Other Challenges
Male student-athletes also challenge the backpay damages calculations as favoring revenue-generating sports and scholarship student-athletes. They challenge the adequacy of the notice provided to student-athletes during the settlement negotiations. They also challenge whether the opt-out process permitted student-athletes adequate time to protest the final terms.

While these appeals triggered an automatic stay to the distribution of the backpay damages for former and current student-athletes, none requested a stay to the revenue-sharing terms going forward and being overseen by the College Sports Commission. Student-athletes will likely have to wait for a year or more for backpay payments until these appeals are resolved.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Bernard G. Dennis
Bernard G. Dennis
Photo of Sean B. King
Sean B. King
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More