The Impact Exchange: Promises Delivered: The Art Of Brand And Customer Experience (Podcast)

Your brand isn't what you sell – it's the experience you deliver and how it makes people feel.

In this episode of The Impact Exchange, John Frehse sits down with global brand and experience leader Ben Collier to explore the importance of delivering on brand promises. Ben draws on a career spanning advertising in Beijing and New York, financial services, luxury hospitality, premium spirits, telecoms, and multiple large-scale rebrands – and shares how he designs moments that foster trust, loyalty, and advocacy.

Tune in to explore how being intentional about the experiences you design – for clients, colleagues, and communities – can transform both your brand and your impact.

