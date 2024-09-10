ARTICLE
10 September 2024

FTC Finalizes Rule On ​"Fake Review" (Podcast)

Yesterday, the Federal Trade Commission announced its final rule addressing consumer reviews and testimonials.
Yesterday, the Federal Trade Commission announced its final rule addressing consumer reviews and testimonials. With this rule, the Commission takes aim at "fake" reviews and testimonials by prohibiting their sale or purchase and allows the agency to seek civil penalties against "knowing" violators.

