Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · FTC Finalizes Rule on "Fake Review"

Yesterday, the Federal Trade Commission announced its final rule addressing consumer reviews and testimonials. With this rule, the Commission takes aim at "fake" reviews and testimonials by prohibiting their sale or purchase and allows the agency to seek civil penalties against "knowing" violators.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...on-fake-reviews

