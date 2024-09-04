ARTICLE
4 September 2024

Important Update: UKVI Account Creation For eVisa

BL
Bindmans LLP

Contributor

The Home Office has updated eVisa guidance as of 6 August 2024. Individuals should create a UKVI account before 31 December 2024 to access their eVisa. This update may not be prominently featured on the UKVI website.
United Kingdom Immigration
The Home Office have today, on 6 August 2024, updated their Online immigration status (eVisa) guidance.

A generic link is now available here for all individuals to create a UKVI account to access an eVisa.

This has not been highlighted within the UKVI webpage as an update, so it may be easily missed.

If you do not already have an eVisa it is imperative that you create a UKVI account in advance of 31 December 2024.

Originally published 6 Aug 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.



