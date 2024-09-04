Important Update: UKVI Account Creation For eVisa

The Home Office have today, on 6 August 2024, updated their Online immigration status (eVisa) guidance.

A generic link is now available here for all individuals to create a UKVI account to access an eVisa.

This has not been highlighted within the UKVI webpage as an update, so it may be easily missed.

If you do not already have an eVisa it is imperative that you create a UKVI account in advance of 31 December 2024.

Originally published 6 Aug 2024.

