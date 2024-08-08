ARTICLE
8 August 2024

eVisas Now Available To All

Latitude Law

Starting 6 August 2024, individuals with biometric residence permits (BRP) expiring on 31 December 2024 can create a UKVI account to access their eVisa before their BRP expires. They should only request a replacement BRP if no other identity document is available. Visit www.gov.uk/evisa for details.
eVisa applications now available to all

The Future Borders & Immigration System (FBIS) User Experience Advisory Group has advised that:

'From today (6 August 2024) if people have a biometric residence permit (BRP) that expires on 31 December 2024, they can now create a UKVI account and access their eVisa. They should do this before the expiry date of their BRP.They can use their travel document, such as a passport, or visa application reference number to create their UKVI account if they have lost their BRP card.

They should only request a replacement BRP if it has been lost or stolen and they have no other form of identity document to create a UKVI account.

If they cannot see their eVisa details as soon as they create their UKVI account, they do not need to anything. UKVI will contact them directly by email once their eVisa is available to view. They can use their BRP to prove their immigration status until their eVisa details are available.'

For further information please see www.gov.uk/evisa.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

