Transition To eVisas: Home Office Issues New Guidance On Travel And A New Online Service For Reporting eVisa Issues

The government is in the process of digitalising the system for providing proof of immigration status. Biometric residence permits (BRPs) and biometric residence cards (BRCs) have been discontinued and will no longer be issued. All successful applicants will now receive instructions from UKVI regarding how to access their eVisa account, along with their grant letter.

Applicants who have not already done so can create their eVisa on the Home Office website here.

Please see our FAQs on eVisas here.

New service for reporting eVisa issues

A number of our clients have had issues with their eVisas, including their eVisa showing an incorrect status. People who notice any error with their eVisa, such as with their name, photograph or an incorrect status, can use a new online service to report it and request the error be corrected here: Report an error to UKVI if your eVisa details are wrong. Issues can also be reported via the eVisa Webchat.

In practice, we have experienced significant delays in issues being rectified after reporting issues via this link.

The Home Office has reported that it will create UKVI accounts for those without identity documents. Individuals without ID should then be able to use their UKVI customer number and date of birth to sign into their UKVI account. Those without ID who have an account created by the Home Office can then use the error service linked above to update their email address and mobile number.

New guidance on travel

The Home Office has issued new guidance on checking your eVisa is correct before you travel.

Before travelling, you should:

Check your immigration status is displaying correctly on your eVisa by using the view and prove your immigration status service. If it is showing incorrectly use this service to report an error with your eVisa.

2. Use the update your UKVI account details service to check:

the passport you will use for travel is linked to your account

your personal details are correct

The Home Office has advised that it is not currently possible to add a Home Office issued travel document to a UKVI account, and that those with Home Office issued travel documents should continue to also carry their BRP when travelling internationally if possible, although they should review the position for travel after 31 December 2024.

If you do not already have an eVisa it is essential that you create a UKVI account in advance of 31 December 2024.

The Home Office has also released a number of new eVisa guides for assistance with creating an eVisa account, including a new guide for visa holders who use a passport containing an ink-stamp or vignette sticker, or other legacy paper documents to prove their immigration status.

Isabel Clifford, paralegal in our Immigration team, assisted with this blog.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.