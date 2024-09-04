FAQs For UKVI Accounts And eVisas

Following the introduction of electronic visas in the UK to replace physical documents to prove UK immigration status, we have answered some key questions below:

What is a UKVI account and eVisa?

An eVisa is an electronic document proving your immigration status.

A UKVI account is a secure platform for users to access their eVisa and the view and prove services.

You need to create a UKVI account to access an eVisa.

What is the view and prove service?

This allows you to share relevant information about your status with third parties, such as employers and landlords.

You can do this here: https://www.gov.uk/view-prove-immigration-status.

Do I need an eVisa?

If were granted status under the EU Settlement Scheme, you will already have access to an eVisa and do not need to do anything further. However, you must continue to carry your BRP/BRCE if you are travelling internationally – see further below.

If you have any other form of status in the UK (other than if you are British or Irish), you will need to create a UKVI account to access an eVisa.

How do I get an eVisa?

You can create your UKVI account through this link https://www.gov.uk/get-access-evisa which was released by the Home Office on 6 August 2024. This link is accessible for all individuals and you no longer need to wait for an invitation to create an account. Once you have set up your account, you will be notified once your eVisa is ready to view and use.

Do children need UKVI accounts?

All individuals will need UKVI accounts, whether they have leave to remain/enter in their own right or are dependent on a family member's leave, including children.

A parent or guardian can create a UKVI account for their child(ren) and enter their own contact details.

I do not have a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) for my leave to remain, can I still create an account?

No. You must first apply to transfer your current proof of status (i.e. stamp or vignette in your passport) to a BRP as soon as possible. You cannot create a UKVI account without having had a BRP first.

You can do this here: https://www.gov.uk/biometric-residence-permits/replace-visa-brp

This application is free to make.

Do I need to apply for a BRP if I have indefinite leave to remain (ILR)?

Yes. If you have ILR and do not already have a BRP, you will need to apply for a BRP before you can create a UKVI account. You can use the same link above.

I had a BRP for this grant of leave, but I have lost it. Do I need to apply for a replacement?

Possibly.

If you have lost your BRP or it has been stolen, and you have another identity document, such as a passport, you do not need to apply for a replacement BRP. You should ensure you have either your BRP number and/or your Unique Application Number from your previous application and grant of leave which you can use to link your current status to your eVisa.

If you do not have a passport or other identity document, you will need to apply for a replacement BRP, which you can do here: https://www.gov.uk/biometric-residence-permits/replace-visa-brp.

This application is free to make.

I have applied for a BRP using the No Time Limit application, but the timeframe for a decision is six months, which is beyond 31 December 2024 BRP expiry date. Will I still be able create a UKVI account?

The Home Office will not issue BRPs from October 2024. If you have made an NTL application, you will receive a decision in due course and will be able to create a UKVI account with your passport and application reference number.

My BRP expires on 31 December 2024. Does my leave to remain/enter also expire on this date?

All BRPs now expire on 31 December 2024, irrespective of the validity of your leave to remain. This is because from 1 January 2025, you must prove your immigration status electronically, via your UVKI account/eVisa.

You can find the expiry date of your leave to remain/enter on your Home Office issued decision letter/email.

What if my BRP expires before 31 December 2024?

If your BRP expires before 31 December 2024, it is likely that your leave to remain or enter expires on that same date and you must take steps to either apply for further leave to remain or leave the UK or before this date.

You do not need to create a UKVI account at this stage and will be able to do this if your further leave to remain application has been successful.

However, you may create an account if you wish to, and your new grant of leave will be updated on your UVKI account once your application has been decided.

If I do not create a UKVI account and access an eVisa before 31 December 2024, do I lose my UK immigration status?

No. Your leave to remain/enter is valid until the expiry date of your leave. You can find this date on your Home Office decision letter granting you leave to enter or remain.

If you have not created a UKVI account before the end of this year. you will be able to use your expired BRP to create a UKVI account in early 2025, however, we strongly advise that you do not wait until your BRP expires and create a UKVI account without delay.

I have pre-settled status and my BRP expires in 2025. Do I need a UKVI account?

Yes. There is a small group of individuals who have a BRP that expires in 2025, and you will still need to create a UKVI account. You should continue to carry your BRP when travelling until the end of 2024.

I am a non-EEA national, that has been granted settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme and already have an eVisa. Do I need to do anything?

Yes, if you wish to travel and do not already have a BRCE.

Non-EEA citizens who require a physical document in order to travel outside the UK can apply to exchange their pre-settled status BRCE or EEA BRC for a settled status BRCE using the replacement service at: www.gov.uk/uk-residence-card/replace free of charge.

What do I need to carry when travelling internationally?

If you are travelling in 2024, you should carry both your passport and BRP or other proof of immigration status until it expires, even if you have created a UKVI account before your document expires.

From 1 January 2025, you will only need to carry your passport to travel as long as you have created a UKVI account and linked your passport to your eVisa before you travel.

However, given this is still a new system, we would advise that you continue to carry your physical immigration document until the system is fully effected.

You must make sure that the passport you are travelling with is valid and is linked to your eVisa.

Can I travel if I have not created a UKVI account and/or do not have an eVisa?

Only if you have indefinite leave to remain.

If you have indefinite leave to remain, you can continue to travel in early 2025 using your passport and legacy document, i.e. vignette in an older passport confirming ILR.

This includes if you are waiting for a decision on your No Time Limit application or citizenship application.

I managed to create a UKVI account earlier in the year without receiving a direct invite, but could not view my eVisa. Do I need to re-register a UKVI account?

No. You should now be able to log into your account and view your eVisa. If you cannot see this, please contact the Home Office via the eVisa help chat – https://ukimmigration-support-webchat.homeoffice.gov.uk/evisa.

I created a UKVI account but my eVisa has incorrect information on it. What do I do?

Ensure your details are updated. If the eVisa is still showing incorrect information, contact the eVisa help chat – https://ukimmigration-support-webchat.homeoffice.gov.uk/evisa.

Once I have created a UKVI account and accessed an eVisa, do I need to do anything else?

Yes.

You will always need to make sure you update your eVisa if any of your details change, i.e. new passport details, change of name, change of contact information etc.

You can do this here: https://www.gov.uk/update-uk-visas-immigration-account-details.

I have made an entry clearance application. Do I need to create a UKVI account before I travel to the UK?

Not yet. The Home Office will still be issuing vignettes to those who have been granted entry clearance to the UK. You will be able to create an eVisa once you have arrived to the UK and there will be updated guidance on this.

I have been granted a visit visa. Do I need an eVisa?

No. You will still be issued with a vignette sticker in your passport and do not need an eVisa. This may change in 2025, so please keep an eye out for updates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.