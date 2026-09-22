Probate Loans And Inheritance Advances: How Legal Advice Can Help

When someone dies, their estate can take many months to administer. During this time, funds are often tied up, leaving beneficiaries needing access to money before probate is complete.
A probate loan, sometimes called an inheritance advance, can provide early access to funds. It is not without cost, but it can be a practical solution in the right circumstances.
How It Works
A beneficiary applies directly to a specialist lender for an advance against their expected inheritance. The loan, together with interest and fees, is repaid from the beneficiary's share of the estate once it is distributed — usually directly by the solicitor administering the estate.
The lender will ask the beneficiary to sign an irrevocable letter of instruction addressed to the solicitors or administrators handling the estate. This instructs the professional firm to pay the lender's debt in full from the inheritance before making any payment to the beneficiary.
The Role of the Solicitor
Where Taylor Rose is administering the estate, our role in these arrangements is clearly defined. We are not advising on the loan itself, that is a matter between the beneficiary and the lender. Our role is to:
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Confirm to the lender that the beneficiary has a valid entitlement to a share of the estate
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Acknowledge receipt of the letter of instruction
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On distribution of the estate, pay the outstanding loan amount directly to the lender before releasing the balance to the beneficiary
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Keep the lender informed of any material changes to the estate that may affect the value or timing of the inheritance
This acknowledgement does not constitute a professional undertaking in relation to the loan itself, and the solicitor bears no personal liability for repayment.
What the Lender Needs From the Estate
Lenders will typically require the following information before approving an advance:
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Confirmation that the beneficiary has a valid entitlement under the will or intestacy rules
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An estimate of the estate's assets and liabilities
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Confirmation of whether probate has been granted (though advances can be made pre-grant)
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A signed letter of instruction from the beneficiary addressed to the professional firm
Understanding the true Cost of a Probate Advance
These products carry a real cost that beneficiaries should understand before proceeding. As an illustrative example:
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Interest rate: 24% per annum (calculated daily, non-compounding)
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Arrangement fee: 2% of the advance, with interest accruing on the fee from day one
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APR: 26.48%
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Interest cap: Interest ceases to accrue after 30 months
The total repayable grows the longer the estate takes to administer. On a £30,000 advance, the illustrative repayments are:
Duration Total Amount Payable
3 months £32,436
6 months £34,272
9 months £36,108
1 year £37,944
24 months £45,288
30/36 months £52,632
This illustrates why efficient and timely estate administration directly reduces the cost to the beneficiary — and why instructing experienced probate solicitors matters.
When the Lender Can Require Personal Repayment
These products are generally structured so that if the inheritance falls short, the beneficiary is not personally liable for any shortfall, provided they have complied with the agreement. However, personal liability can arise where:
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The beneficiary has committed fraud in connection with the application
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The beneficiary knew the inheritance would be insufficient at the time of applying
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The beneficiary has taken steps to reduce or redirect their inheritance
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The beneficiary changes the professional firm or personal representative without the lender's consent
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Any warranty given to the lender was untrue
It is important that beneficiaries understand these obligations fully before signing.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]