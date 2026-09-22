Probate Loans And Inheritance Advances: How Legal Advice Can Help

When someone dies, their estate can take many months to administer. During this time, funds are often tied up, leaving beneficiaries needing access to money before probate is complete.

A probate loan, sometimes called an inheritance advance, can provide early access to funds. It is not without cost, but it can be a practical solution in the right circumstances.

How It Works

A beneficiary applies directly to a specialist lender for an advance against their expected inheritance. The loan, together with interest and fees, is repaid from the beneficiary's share of the estate once it is distributed — usually directly by the solicitor administering the estate.

The lender will ask the beneficiary to sign an irrevocable letter of instruction addressed to the solicitors or administrators handling the estate. This instructs the professional firm to pay the lender's debt in full from the inheritance before making any payment to the beneficiary.

The Role of the Solicitor

Where Taylor Rose is administering the estate, our role in these arrangements is clearly defined. We are not advising on the loan itself, that is a matter between the beneficiary and the lender. Our role is to:

Confirm to the lender that the beneficiary has a valid entitlement to a share of the estate

Acknowledge receipt of the letter of instruction

On distribution of the estate, pay the outstanding loan amount directly to the lender before releasing the balance to the beneficiary

Keep the lender informed of any material changes to the estate that may affect the value or timing of the inheritance

This acknowledgement does not constitute a professional undertaking in relation to the loan itself, and the solicitor bears no personal liability for repayment.

What the Lender Needs From the Estate

Lenders will typically require the following information before approving an advance:

Confirmation that the beneficiary has a valid entitlement under the will or intestacy rules

An estimate of the estate's assets and liabilities

Confirmation of whether probate has been granted (though advances can be made pre-grant)

A signed letter of instruction from the beneficiary addressed to the professional firm

Understanding the true Cost of a Probate Advance

These products carry a real cost that beneficiaries should understand before proceeding. As an illustrative example:

Interest rate: 24% per annum (calculated daily, non-compounding)

Arrangement fee: 2% of the advance, with interest accruing on the fee from day one

APR: 26.48%

Interest cap: Interest ceases to accrue after 30 months

The total repayable grows the longer the estate takes to administer. On a £30,000 advance, the illustrative repayments are:

Duration Total Amount Payable

3 months £32,436

6 months £34,272

9 months £36,108

1 year £37,944

24 months £45,288

30/36 months £52,632

This illustrates why efficient and timely estate administration directly reduces the cost to the beneficiary — and why instructing experienced probate solicitors matters.

When the Lender Can Require Personal Repayment

These products are generally structured so that if the inheritance falls short, the beneficiary is not personally liable for any shortfall, provided they have complied with the agreement. However, personal liability can arise where:

The beneficiary has committed fraud in connection with the application

The beneficiary knew the inheritance would be insufficient at the time of applying

The beneficiary has taken steps to reduce or redirect their inheritance

The beneficiary changes the professional firm or personal representative without the lender's consent

Any warranty given to the lender was untrue

It is important that beneficiaries understand these obligations fully before signing.