Farmers Weekly Business Clinic: Partnerships, Trusts And The Next Generation

A family farming business in Cumbria seeks guidance on structuring partnerships and discretionary trusts to balance the needs of their farming son who will inherit the 32-hectare operation with ensuring fair treatment of their two non-farming daughters. The advice explores how discretionary trusts can provide flexibility for succession planning while addressing the practical challenges of raising capital and managing competing family interests.

We're a small farm in Cumbria (32ha) and have three adult children. We’re in partnership with our son who will take over the farm (we're 76 and 72). The land is not in the partnership but available to use. We all live close by and we plan to add our two daughters to the partnership as "silent" partners when necessary. How will the discretionary trust we've been advised to set up with all three affect this? We’re mindful that our son will need to be able to raise funds.

Equality between farming and non-farming children is often difficult to achieve. Whilst an equal financial division is often the aim, it is worth considering that whilst your son will inherit assets of substantial value, he will also be required to work the farm in order to produce an income from those assets.

On the other hand, your daughters will presumably inherit cash, with which they are free to use and invest as they see fit. Financial equality may not necessarily, therefore, be considered a fair outcome for all. Early conversations are key, to ensure transparency and mitigate post-death claims and complications.

To offer a more straightforward answer, I’ll assume that the discretionary trust you refer to is being created via your wills, and will come into effect on the second death. This could be limited to your farming assets, or the entirety of your asset base. The presumption is also that your overarching aim is to ensure that the farm passes to your son as a viable business (which I appreciate is crucial, due to its size), whilst also ensuring equality of distribution between your daughters.

A discretionary trust is a useful vehicle in this scenario, as it allows flexibility, and can offer both short and longer term solutions. The nature, extent, and value of your assets will naturally change over time and therefore the use of a trust (even for a short period) allows these factors to be assessed on the second death. Distributions can then be made in the most tax efficient manner, and in way that suits family circumstances, at the time.

If the Trustees and beneficiaries consider that there are no longer term benefits of retaining the trust then, provided this is done within two years of death, it can be wound up with no tax implications.

Alternatively, it may be preferable for the trust to be retained for your son’s own succession planning purposes. For example, if he has significant assets in his own right, the trust will prevent aggregation with his estate. This is particularly important in light of the restrictions to agricultural and business property relief.

If your children are Trustees, they must be able to reach decisions unanimously. If, therefore, your children have competing interests, consider whether they are likely to be conflicted in this role. A robust letter of wishes should be prepared to accompany your Wills as, whilst not legally binding, it will guide your Trustees in your intentions in setting up the trust, and its ongoing administration.

If the intention is to raise capital from the trust assets to pay to your daughters, in order to equalise the distribution of the farm to your son, then lenders will of course want security over the land. The lending will therefore be in the names of the Trustees which, whilst not impossible, is more complicated than lending to an individual, and may limit your choice of lenders.

If the Trustees are unable to secure borrowing, then (subject to their approval) an appointment of the land could be made from the trust to your son, for him to charge in his personal name. This could be supported by way of an undertaking, to confirm that the appointment is contingent on payment being made to his sisters on receipt of the funds. Alternatively, the trust assets could be loaned to your son, to enable the lending to proceed, with the trust having the ability to call in the loan if the terms of the agreement are not met.

Note that if the partnership intends to let land from the trust, any income in the trust will be taxed at 45% and trust income tax returns will be required, unless the income is appointed and mandated to the beneficiaries.

Adding your daughters to the partnership will ensure it can continue after your deaths, however if there is no intention for them to actively partake in the farm, their inclusion could cause added complications. The terms of the partnership agreement are important, and should be reviewed, to ensure that the inclusion of your daughters does not adversely affect your son’s ability to run and manage the farm, and that they have no entitlement to profits or capital.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.