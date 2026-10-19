Couples Are Divorcing Later Than Ever — What The Latest ONS Statistics Mean For Families

Couples are staying married longer before divorcing, with the average marriage now lasting 13 years before separation. At the same time, the number of divorces remains well below the levels seen in previous decades, while no-fault divorce has become the standard legal process when relationships break down.

The latest figures from the ONS (Office for National Statistics) offer an insight into how relationship breakdown is evolving in England and Wales. While divorce is less common than it once was, the breakdown of longer marriages can involve more complex decisions around finances, property, pensions and children.

Here, divorce law expert Debbie Heald from our Brabners Personal team explores what the statistics reveal and what they could mean for anyone considering separation.

What the latest ONS divorce statistics show

The latest figures from the ONS point to a long-term trend of fewer divorces than in previous decades, with those marriages that do end lasting longer on average. In 2025, the average length of a marriage was 13 years before ending in divorce — the highest since ONS records began in 1963.

The figures also reflect wider shifts in how people form and structure relationships. Marriage rates have continued to fall in recent decades while cohabitation is becoming increasingly common. As relationship patterns evolve, it may be unsurprising that attitudes towards marriage, separation and divorce are changing too.

No-fault divorce is now the norm

The ONS data also demonstrates that no-fault divorce — introduced in April 2022 — is now embedded. In 2025, more than 94% of dissolutions were granted under the new system, which is designed to reduce conflict by removing the need for one party to blame the other. The aim is to help couples focus on practical issues such as financial arrangements and the wellbeing of any children.

Interestingly, the majority of divorces continue to be brought by a sole applicant, with only a quarter of applications made jointly. This suggests that while the process itself has changed, couples may still prefer one party to take the lead when formally starting proceedings.

Why longer marriages can make financial settlements more complex

While obtaining a divorce is now generally a straightforward administrative process, the legal dissolution of a marriage is often only one part of a much wider process. Decisions about finances and arrangements for children can be significantly more complex.

Over the course of a marriage, couples may acquire property, build pension savings, establish businesses or accumulate other assets that need to be considered as part of a financial settlement. In many cases, determining how those assets should be divided requires careful consideration of each party's circumstances and future needs.

While every situation is unique, resolving financial matters can be one of the most important aspects of the divorce process and often benefits from specialist legal advice at an early stage.

Key considerations for families

Divorce — who’ll be the applicant or will you proceed as joint applicants? Children — how will you tell your children about the separation? Have you discussed and agreed the arrangements for their care? Interim — what will the interim arrangements look like? It can take some time for financial matters to resolve. Will you remain under the same roof or will one party move out? What are the financial implications of that decision? Finances — begin to pull together your financial information/documentation and think about your future housing needs, particularly the family home. Child maintenance — familiarise yourself with the Child Maintenance Service formula. Benefits — once you’ve separated, will either of you be entitled to any state benefits that you weren’t entitled to previously?

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The latest ONS figures highlight a changing picture of divorce in England and Wales, with fewer marriages ending in divorce but those that do often involving long-standing financial and family commitments.

While the legal process itself may now be more straightforward, the decisions that follow can have lasting consequences. Taking advice early can help you to understand your rights, identify potential issues and approach discussions about finances and children from an informed position.