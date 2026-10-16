Preparing For Divorce: Five Documents To Gather Before Meeting Your Lawyer

Meeting a divorce lawyer for the first time can feel daunting. You may not know what information you need, what questions you should ask, or even where to start.

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Meeting a divorce lawyer for the first time can feel daunting. You may not know what information you need, what questions you should ask, or even where to start.

The good news is that you do not need to have everything worked out before your first appointment. Your solicitor will guide you through the process and explain what information is relevant to your circumstances.

However, gathering a few key documents beforehand can make that first meeting much more productive and help your solicitor understand your financial and family situation from the outset.

Here are five documents worth gathering before your first meeting.

1. Your marriage certificate

Your marriage certificate is an important starting point for your divorce solicitor.

It confirms details such as your names and the date and place of your marriage, which will be needed when preparing the divorce application.

If you cannot find your original certificate, don’t panic. Your solicitor can explain how to obtain an official copy.

If you have previously been married, you should also let your solicitor know, as this may be relevant to your circumstances.

2. Recent bank statements

Your solicitor will need to understand your financial position, including what money and savings you and your spouse have.

Gather recent statements for:

Current and savings accounts

Joint accounts

ISAs and other investments

Premium Bonds or similar savings

Other accounts held in your sole name

You do not necessarily need to produce years of statements for your first meeting. A few recent statements can provide a useful starting point, and your solicitor will tell you what further information is likely to be required.

3. Details of your property and mortgage

If you own a property, gather documents showing:

The property’s approximate current value

Your outstanding mortgage

Any other loans secured against the property

Details of any other properties you own

If you have a recent mortgage statement or property valuation, bring it with you.

Don’t worry if you do not know the exact value of your home. An approximate figure is usually enough for an initial discussion.

It is also helpful to make a note of any significant property owned by either you or your spouse, including properties held in one person’s sole name.

4. Your income and pension information

Your income is likely to be an important part of understanding your financial circumstances.

Gather recent payslips, your latest P60 and, if applicable, information about bonuses, commissions or other income.

You should also gather your most recent pension statements.

Pensions are often overlooked when people start thinking about divorce finances, but they can be one of the most valuable assets accumulated during a marriage.

If either you or your spouse is self-employed or owns a business, your solicitor may need additional financial information, such as accounts and tax returns.

5. A list of your assets, debts and regular outgoings

Perhaps the most useful thing you can prepare is a simple overview of your financial position.

Make a list of:

Assets

Property

Savings

Investments

Pensions

Vehicles

Valuable personal possessions

Business interests

Debts

Mortgages

Personal loans

Credit cards

Other significant borrowing

Monthly outgoings

Mortgage or rent

Utilities

Childcare

School fees

Travel

Insurance

Other significant household expenses

You don’t need to produce a perfect spreadsheet. A rough overview can give your solicitor a much clearer picture of your circumstances and help identify the issues that may need further investigation.

What if I don’t have all of these documents?

Don’t delay speaking to a solicitor simply because you cannot find everything.

Divorce and financial arrangements can be complicated, particularly where there are significant assets, businesses, pensions or concerns about finances being hidden or transferred.

Your solicitor can explain what information is needed, how it can be obtained and what steps may be appropriate if your spouse is not willing to provide financial information.

The most important thing is to get advice based on your own circumstances.

Preparing for your first meeting

As well as gathering documents, it can be helpful to write down a few key questions before your appointment.

For example:

What are my options?

How long is the divorce likely to take?

What happens to our finances?

What happens to the family home?

How might our pensions be dealt with?

What arrangements should we make for our children?

What are the likely legal costs?

What should I do if I am concerned about my spouse’s financial position?

There is no need to have all the answers before your first meeting. Your solicitor’s role is to help you understand your options and decide on the best way forward.

Take the first step

Preparing for a divorce can feel overwhelming, but you don’t have to navigate the process alone.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.