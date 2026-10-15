Divorcing After 50: What Happens To Your Finances, Home And Family Legacy?

Senior Associate Solicitor, Andrew Ormrod, urges older couples to look beyond the family home and protect pensions, investments and future inheritance by explaining how couples can protect their future when separating later in life.

Senior Associate Solicitor, Andrew Ormrod, urges older couples to look beyond the family home and protect pensions, investments and future inheritance by explaining how couples can protect their future when separating later in life.

As the number of couples divorcing later in life continues to rise, family law experts are urging over-50s to seek specialist legal and financial advice before making decisions about their home, pensions and long-term assets.

Often referred to as ‘silver divorces’ or ‘grey divorce’, separation later in life can carry significant financial implications leaving many facing unexpected economic instability in their retirement years.

Splitting assets later in life presents unique challenges and raise a very different set of financial concerns from divorce earlier in life, Unlike younger couples, who have decades to rebuild their savings, those divorcing after 50 are not only more likely to have accumulated substantial assets including property, pensions, investments, savings, business interests and inheritance intended for children and grandchildren, but also have a much shorter time horizon to recover from the division of marital wealth.

Importantly, divorce itself does not automatically finalise financial claims. In England and Wales, a legally binding financial order, commonly a consent order where an agreement has been reached, is normally needed to properly record the financial settlement.

Andrew Ormrod, Senior Associate Solicitor at Slater and Gordon, said many people underestimate how divorce can affect their retirement plans and future financial security and to best navigate this complex change in circumstances, silver divorcees must understand their rights regarding assets when working out a fair financial settlement.

Andrew said: “Divorcing couples over 50 have often spent decades building a life together. It's not simply a question of deciding who keeps the house or who owns what on paper. For many couples, the biggest financial asset apart from the home is a pension, the value of which can be particularly significant when there may be only 10 or 15 years left before retirement. People can also make the mistake of thinking that because an asset is in one person’s name, it automatically belongs to them, but it may still be considered as part of the matrimonial pot. The outcome depends on the individual circumstances, the needs of both parties, the length of the marriage, income, earning capacity, contributions and the overall financial picture, so court will look at the overall financial picture,

“Seeking legal and independent financial advice at an early stage can help individuals understand their rights, make informed decisions and protect what they have worked hard to build over a lifetime.”