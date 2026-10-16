Inheritance Rights For Unmarried Couples Explained

When an unmarried partner dies in England and Wales, the surviving cohabitant faces a harsh reality: they have no automatic inheritance rights under intestacy rules, regardless of how long they lived together. This comprehensive guide examines how property ownership, joint assets, pensions and debts are treated on death, and explores the legal protections available to unmarried couples through Wills, trusts, cohabitation agreements and financial provision claims.

When someone dies, many couples assume the surviving partner will automatically inherit at least part of the estate. For married couples and civil partners, the law provides a clear framework and significant protections. For unmarried couples, the position is very different.

In England and Wales, the law does not treat cohabiting partners as next of kin simply because they have lived together for a long time. Even where a relationship has lasted for decades, finances are intertwined, or there are children, an unmarried partner does not automatically inherit under the intestacy rules.

That gap can leave the survivor facing immediate uncertainty about housing, access to money, responsibility for shared outgoings, and whether they can meet everyday costs.

Inheritance issues for unmarried couples often surface at the worst time, in the days and weeks after a bereavement. Family tensions can escalate quickly, particularly where the deceased’s children or wider family members expect to inherit, or where the home is registered solely in the deceased’s name.

Practical matters also matter, such as who can deal with the deceased’s bank accounts, what happens to joint mortgages, how pensions are paid, and whether debts pass to the survivor.

This article explains how inheritance rules in England and Wales affect unmarried partners, how different types of assets are treated on death, and what steps can be taken during life to protect each other. It also sets out what happens if there is no Will, including the possibility of claims for financial provision and the time limits that apply.

What Happens to an Unmarried Partner’s Inheritance Under the Law in England and Wales?

The law in England and Wales does not recognise “common law marriage” as a legal status that creates automatic inheritance rights.

Living together, even for many years, does not in itself give a cohabiting partner the right to inherit under the intestacy rules. Nor does it automatically give the survivor control of the deceased’s estate administration.

This can come as a shock, particularly where both partners viewed the relationship as a long-term family unit.

If there is a valid Will, the deceased’s estate generally passes according to that Will, subject to any successful claim for reasonable financial provision.

A Will is therefore one of the most direct ways for an unmarried partner to provide for the survivor.

If the Will leaves assets to the surviving partner, those gifts will generally take effect, although practical issues can still arise where assets are jointly owned, fall outside the estate, or where the Will does not align with the legal ownership of property.

If there is no valid Will, the intestacy rules apply.

In England and Wales, cohabiting partners are excluded from the statutory hierarchy of people entitled to inherit on intestacy. The estate instead passes according to the statutory order of entitlement, which can include children and other relatives.

As a result, the surviving partner may receive nothing from the estate under intestacy, even if they contributed substantially to the household, helped pay the mortgage, or cared for the deceased.

It is also important to distinguish inheritance from property ownership.

A surviving partner may already have rights in a home or another asset because of how it is legally or beneficially owned. In some cases, they may also have grounds to establish an interest based on contributions or agreements between the couple.

Those property rights are separate from the intestacy rules.

In practice, the absence of a Will can therefore create two separate questions:

What, if anything, does the surviving partner inherit from the estate? Does the surviving partner already have an ownership interest in particular property?

Both questions may need to be considered.

How Property, Joint Assets, Pensions and Debts Are Treated When One Partner Dies

Whether an unmarried partner is protected often depends less on the length of the relationship and more on how assets are owned and what planning has taken place.

The Family Home

The family home is often the most significant asset.

If a property is owned as joint tenants, the deceased owner’s interest will generally pass automatically to the surviving joint owner by the right of survivorship.

This happens outside the terms of the Will and the intestacy rules.

If the property is owned as tenants in common, the deceased’s share does not automatically pass to the surviving owner.

Instead, the deceased’s share forms part of their estate and passes under the Will or intestacy rules.

This distinction can completely change the survivor’s position.

Couples should therefore check how their property is owned rather than assuming that having both names on the title automatically means the survivor will inherit the entire home.

Bank Accounts and Savings

Joint accounts may pass to the surviving account holder, subject to the terms of the account and the bank’s procedures.

Sole accounts, however, will normally form part of the deceased’s estate.

Those accounts may be frozen while the estate is administered, which can create immediate cashflow problems if the surviving partner relied on them for household expenses.

Pensions and Death Benefits

Pensions often operate differently from assets passing under a Will.

Many pension schemes and death-in-service arrangements provide benefits according to scheme rules and trustee discretion.

An expression of wishes or beneficiary nomination can therefore be important.

Couples should keep these nominations under review, particularly after major life events.

Life Insurance

Life insurance may also pass outside the estate if, for example, the policy has been written in trust.

Where it has not, proceeds may instead become part of the estate and be dealt with under the Will or intestacy rules, depending on the policy terms and structure.

Debts

An unmarried partner does not automatically become responsible for debts that were solely in the deceased’s name.

The deceased’s estate is generally responsible for settling those liabilities before assets are distributed.

Joint liabilities are different.

If both partners are named on a mortgage or another joint borrowing arrangement, the surviving partner may remain liable for the outstanding debt.

How Unmarried Couples Can Protect Each Other

Unmarried couples can put significant protections in place, but these usually require deliberate planning.

The appropriate structure will depend on the couple’s assets, family circumstances and long-term intentions.

Make a Will

A professionally drafted Will can specify what should happen to assets after death.

It can:

Leave specific assets to the surviving partner

Give the survivor a right to remain in the home

Provide income or capital

Make provision for children

Appoint executors

Create trusts where appropriate

For couples with children from previous relationships, a carefully structured Will may help balance the surviving partner’s needs with the desire to preserve assets for children.

Consider Trusts

Trusts can sometimes be used to provide security for a surviving partner while ultimately preserving assets for other beneficiaries.

For example, a life interest trust may allow a surviving partner to occupy a property during their lifetime while the capital later passes to children.

Whether this is appropriate depends on the individual estate and objectives.

Review Property Ownership

Couples should understand whether they own their home as joint tenants or tenants in common and whether that ownership structure reflects what they actually want to happen on death.

For some couples, automatic survivorship may be the priority.

For others, preserving the deceased’s share for children while protecting the surviving partner may be more important.

Property ownership and the Will should work together.

Consider a Cohabitation Agreement

A cohabitation agreement can record arrangements concerning:

Property ownership

Financial contributions

Mortgage payments

Shared expenses

Savings

Debts

A cohabitation agreement does not replace a Will, but it can help document the couple’s intentions and financial arrangements.

Keep Nominations and Records Up to Date

Couples should also review:

Pension nominations

Life insurance arrangements

Death-in-service benefits

Property ownership

Significant financial contributions

Important legal documents

Good record keeping can reduce uncertainty and disputes following a death.

If There Is No Will: Intestacy and Financial Provision Claims

When a person dies without a valid Will in England and Wales, their estate is distributed under the intestacy rules.

A surviving unmarried partner is not automatically entitled to inherit under those rules, regardless of how long the couple lived together.

This can leave the survivor in a difficult position, particularly where:

The home was owned solely by the deceased

The survivor was financially dependent on the deceased

Most assets were in the deceased’s sole name

The deceased had children from a previous relationship

However, intestacy does not necessarily mean that the surviving partner has no legal options.

Claims Under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975

One possible remedy in England and Wales is a claim under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975.

An eligible surviving cohabitant may be able to seek reasonable financial provision from the estate.

This legislation applies specifically in England and Wales, which is one of the important reasons the geographical scope of inheritance advice matters.

An unmarried partner may be eligible where they were living with the deceased as if they were spouses or civil partners for the two years immediately before the death.

A person who was being financially maintained by the deceased may also potentially qualify under a different category.

The court may consider factors including:

The claimant’s financial resources and needs

The financial resources and needs of other beneficiaries

The size and nature of the estate

The deceased’s responsibilities towards the claimant

The claimant’s age and health

Other relevant circumstances

Claims of this kind can be legally and factually complex.

There is also normally a six-month time limit running from the grant of representation for bringing a claim, although the court has discretion in relation to late applications.

Prompt legal advice is therefore important.

Scotland and Northern Ireland Have Different Succession Rules

Although many general estate-planning principles apply across the UK, inheritance law is not identical throughout the country.

Scotland has its own succession regime, including different intestacy provisions and specific rules concerning legal rights.

The legal framework should not be assumed to operate in the same way as the rules applying in England and Wales.

Northern Ireland also has its own intestacy and probate regime.

The legislation and procedures governing succession are separate from those applying in England and Wales, so advice should be obtained based on the relevant jurisdiction.

Anyone dealing with an estate involving Scotland or Northern Ireland should therefore avoid relying solely on England and Wales inheritance rules.

Property Claims May Be Separate From an Inheritance Claim

A surviving cohabitant may also have arguments concerning ownership of property that are separate from any inheritance claim.

For example, where a home was registered solely in the deceased’s name, the survivor may argue that they nevertheless had a beneficial interest because of the couple’s financial arrangements, contributions or common intentions.

These claims are highly fact-specific.

Evidence might include:

Contributions towards the purchase price

Mortgage payments

Significant renovation expenditure

Written agreements

Correspondence concerning ownership

Other evidence of the parties’ intentions

A property claim and a claim against the estate may therefore need to be considered separately.

FAQs

Do Unmarried Partners Automatically Inherit Under Intestacy Rules in England and Wales?

No.

A surviving cohabiting partner is not automatically entitled to inherit under the intestacy rules in England and Wales, regardless of how long the couple lived together.

The estate instead passes according to the statutory order of relatives entitled to inherit.

Assets that pass outside the estate, such as certain jointly owned property or pension benefits, may still pass to the surviving partner depending on how they are structured.

If Our Home Is in Both Names, Will the Survivor Always Get It?

Not necessarily.

If the home is owned as joint tenants, the deceased’s interest will generally pass automatically to the surviving joint owner.

If it is owned as tenants in common, the deceased’s share forms part of their estate and passes under their Will or the intestacy rules.

It is therefore important to check the actual ownership structure.

Can an Unmarried Partner Make a Claim if a Will Leaves Them Nothing?

Potentially.

In England and Wales, an eligible cohabiting partner may be able to seek reasonable financial provision under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975.

The availability and strength of a claim will depend on the individual circumstances, and strict time limits apply.

Do Pensions and Death-in-Service Benefits Go to an Unmarried Partner?

They can, depending on the pension or benefit scheme.

Many schemes use trustee discretion and take account of beneficiary nominations or expressions of wishes.

It is therefore important for unmarried partners to keep nomination forms up to date.

If Everything Is in One Partner’s Name, Does the Other Have Any Rights?

Possibly.

Assets held solely in the deceased’s name will generally form part of their estate, but a surviving partner may in some circumstances be able to establish an ownership interest in particular property.

They may also have a potential financial provision claim against the estate.

The position depends heavily on the evidence and circumstances.

How Quickly Should an Unmarried Partner Seek Advice After a Death?

As early as possible.

Claims under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975 are normally subject to a six-month time limit from the grant of representation.

Early advice can also help identify property rights, preserve evidence and reduce the risk of estate assets being distributed before a dispute is addressed.

Conclusion

For unmarried couples in England and Wales, inheritance outcomes are driven primarily by legal ownership and estate planning rather than the length of the relationship.

Without a valid Will, a surviving cohabiting partner does not automatically inherit under the intestacy rules.

Depending on the circumstances, they may instead need to consider a financial provision claim, a separate property claim, or both.

The most effective protection is usually proactive planning.

That can include:

Making or updating a Will

Reviewing property ownership

Keeping pension nominations current

Considering life insurance

Recording financial arrangements clearly

Taking advice where there are children from previous relationships or more complex assets

These steps can help ensure that a surviving partner has greater financial security and reduce the likelihood of disputes during an already difficult period.

The legal rules discussed in this article apply primarily to England and Wales. Scotland and Northern Ireland operate separate succession regimes, so jurisdiction-specific advice should be obtained where appropriate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.