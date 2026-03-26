M&C In The News: Bullseye For Brand Littler As Luke The Nuke Makes His Face A Protected Asset

Hot on the heels of his recent sporting success on the oche, news broke on Friday that teen darts sensation Luke Littler is making moves to trade mark his face.

Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.

Hot on the heels of his recent sporting success on the oche, news broke on Friday that teen darts sensation Luke Littler is making moves to trade mark his face. The filing with the UKIPO is a proactive strike against the rise of AI-generated deepfakes and unauthorised commercial use of his likeness.

Graeme Murray, Senior Associate and Chartered Trade Mark Attorney at Marks & Clerk, was featured in Law360, Total Licensing, National Technology News and Tech News Vision to provide expert analysis on this defensive strategy - and hottest IP story of the week.

Graeme noted that Littler’s move reflects a growing trend among celebrities to protect their physical appearance as a core brand asset.

"High-profile individuals are increasingly filing UK trade marks for their faces in response to AI-generated content, which poses a genuine threat to the ‘brand of identity’ vested in their appearance," Graeme told National Technology News.

Speaking to Law360, Graeme highlighted that because the UK lacks a standalone "right of personality," trade marks are a vital tool for carving out exclusivity. As AI makes it easier to replicate likenesses, securing these rights provides a necessary enforcement route against counterfeit merchandise and fraudulent endorsements.

In an evolving digital landscape, Littler’s filing serves as a blueprint for modern IP management - in the age of AI, your face really can be your most valuable commercial asset.

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