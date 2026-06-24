Patent Landscape And Freedom-to-operate Analysis For RNA-based Therapies: Identifying IP Risks Early

RNA-based therapies have emerged as a critical area of biotech innovation in recent years.

From mRNA vaccines offering tuneable protection, to therapeutic siRNAs and antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) offering sequence-specific targeting of disease-causing genes, to emerging RNA-editing technologies, RNA therapeutics offer tremendous promise in addressing significant unmet medical needs.

As RNA therapeutics become increasingly popular, the innovation space is becoming increasingly crowded. For those developing the next RNA therapeutics, taking some time to understand the competitive IP landscape is often overlooked as focus is instead drawn towards efficacy data, funding and progress towards clinical use. However, a lack of awareness of the patent landscape and specific freedom-to-operate (FTO) considerations may invite commercial risks, and unexpected patent barriers may prove expensive to navigate, or in fact inhibitory in some cases.

Early appreciation and understanding of the relevant patent environment are now a critical part of a successful IP strategy, especially in a crowded and complex field like RNA-based therapeutics. We outline some key considerations below.

What is a patent landscape analysis?

A patent landscape analysis provides a structured view of patent activity within a particular technology area. Rather than focusing solely on individual patents, a landscape study examines broader trends, including:

Key patent owners

Filing trends over time

Geographic filing strategies

Technology hotspots

Emerging competitors

White-space opportunities

In the context of RNA-based therapies, patent landscape analysis can reveal where innovation is concentrated, which areas appear less congested, and where future IP challenges may arise.

For example, a landscape may identify:

Dominant players in LNP delivery or viral vectoring

Emerging patent activity around emerging technologies like circular RNA technologies

Competitive filing trends in specific therapeutic indications

Universities generating foundational RNA platform technologies

All of these insights can help businesses make more informed R&D, partnering, licensing, and investment decisions early in development, offering a much stronger chance of successfully navigating the IP ecosystem of RNA-based therapeutics.

Our own large-scale synthetic biology focussed patent landscape analysis (see figure below) shows some dominant patent filers in the interfering nucleic acids (Alnylam Pharmaceuticals) and the lipid-based nanoparticles arena (Moderna Tx).

Why patent landscapes are not the same as freedom-to-operate analysis

Patent landscape analysis and freedom-to-operate analysis are often discussed together, but they serve different purposes. Whilst both analyses are valuable, they answer fundamentally different questions.

A patent landscape provides a strategic overview of a technology area, in a wider ‘big picture’ approach. It helps organisations understand the competitive environment and identify potential opportunities or risks without considering the specifics of one invention or technology versus active third-party patents. Freedom-to-operate analysis is more targeted and considers the specifics of the intended commercial act in the context of third-party patents in the relevant jurisdictions.

For example, an RNA therapeutic developer may wish to assess:

Whether a particular RNA sequence falls within existing patent claims

Whether planned chemical modifications are protected by third-party patents

Whether a delivery platform requires licensing

Whether manufacturing methods create infringement risks

While a patent landscape provides the map of the field as a whole, an FTO analysis helps determine whether a particular route to market is commercially viable and can anticipate infringement risks early in development.

Why RNA therapeutics present unique IP challenges

Unlike traditional small-molecule therapeutics, RNA-based therapies incorporate additional complexity by their nature and often rely on several layers of innovation.

Beyond the therapeutic RNA sequence itself, other aspects of the product may involve chemical modifications to enhance stability or efficacy, the delivery method (LNPs, vectors, polymers etc.), the manufacturing process, formulation technologies or target-specific applications.

Each of these elements may be protected by (sometimes many) separate patent families, which are often held by different parties, meaning that commercialisation may require effective navigation of a dense and overlapping patent landscape that continues to grow. These rights may be held by combinations of universities, biotechnology enterprises and pharmaceutical companies, each with their own motivations. Building a comprehensive picture of the IP landscape and then FTO risk early in development is a critical step to plan ahead and prepare for this complex patent navigation.

Common IP risks in RNA therapeutics development

Delivery technology restrictions

Delivery remains one of the most heavily patented aspects of RNA therapeutics. Lipid nanoparticle technologies, targeting ligands, and intracellular delivery systems are frequently protected by extensive patent portfolios. Companies developing new RNA medicines may inadvertently encounter blocking patents even when their therapeutic RNA molecule is free of patent rights itself.

Platform patent exposure

Many RNA companies rely on enabling platform technologies developed by third parties. Chemical modifications, stabilisation strategies, and manufacturing innovations may be covered by broad platform patents. These rights can affect multiple therapeutic programmes simultaneously.

Rapidly evolving patents positions

The RNA field continues to evolve at pace. Patent applications filed today may not publish for up to 18 months, meaning the competitive landscape can change significantly during development. Regular monitoring and anticipation of trend direction(s) is therefore essential.

Geographic differences

Patent rights are territorial. A technology that appears clear to commercialise in one jurisdiction may face substantial barriers elsewhere. This is particularly important for companies planning global clinical development or commercial launches.

When should an FTO analysis be conducted?

FTO analysis can be a critical determinant of how an invention or technology can take shape, but many companies leave it late to incorporate such analysis into their IP strategy.

Many organisations only commission a freedom-to-operate analysis immediately before clinical trials or fundraising events. By this stage, development pathways may already be limited, leaving little flexibility to innovate around existing patents.

Instead, FTO considerations should be integrated throughout the product lifecycle.

Key decision points involving FTO considerations may include:

Target selection and therapeutic indication

Lead candidate identification

Preclinical development

Licensing discussions

Major investment rounds

Clinical progression

Commercial launch planning

Early identification of potential patent barriers is an invaluable way to anticipate pitfalls during development and enable smart and efficient navigation through the patent landscape.

Turning IP intelligence into competitive advantage

Patent landscape and freedom-to-operate analysis should not be viewed solely as defensive exercises, and when used strategically, they can help organisations:

Identify underexplored areas of innovation and/or potential licensees

Strengthen patent filing strategies

Support licensing and partnering discussions

Improve investor confidence

Reduce development risk and anticipate enforced changes in direction

Inform competitive intelligence programmes

In a rapidly evolving and complex sector like RNA therapeutics, access to high-quality patent intelligence can provide a meaningful commercial advantage whilst also providing a roadmap for the critical scientific and commercial decisions that take an invention from an idea to the clinic.

Looking ahead

The RNA therapeutics sector is expected to remain one of the most active areas of life sciences innovation over the coming decade as key barriers to clinical implementation are overcome. As scientific breakthroughs continue to emerge, competition for valuable intellectual property positions will intensify.

By combining patent landscape analysis with targeted freedom-to-operate assessments, organisations can pre-emptively identify potential risks, make more informed strategic decisions, and comprehensively plan their development pipeline(s).

Ultimately, IP strategy is at its most effective when considered at the start of development, when obstacles are anticipated and navigable rather than unexpected and restrictive.