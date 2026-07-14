Quintessentially British, But Only The Open

It's The Open week, as the world's elite golfers descend upon Royal Birkdale in Southport to battle the historic links. The Open is considered the most prestigious and grueling event in golf, with an identity that flows from dunes, wind and narrow, fast, and firm fairways. I have had the privilege of watching Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy win the event in baking heat at my local course in 2006 and 2014, and to attend a windswept, wet, St Andrews in 2014, and many more. It is British in its very essence, but it is always The Open.

R&A Merchandising Limited, the retail arm of the R&A, has managed its own, and the public's, use of The Open brand with great detail. Never "The British Open", always The Open.

The Open was founded in 1860, contested by eight golfers competing for a Challenge Belt with a value of £25. It was the first “Open” because it was accessible to both amateur and professional players. It is also the world's oldest golf tournament.

The history and prestige of the term The Open is of great importance to the R&A and this is why you will never see use of terms such as “The British Open” by the R&A, or the media. The use of references to the Championship is strictly managed by the R&A in order to preserve the heritage and brand reputation of The Open.

This is reflected by the trade mark registrations owned by the R&A, which include The Open, The Open logo and even CHAMPION GOLFER OF THE YEAR, all of which are registered trade marks in relation to services and merchandise.

The management of the use of The Open by the R&A is supported by a clear strategy of trade mark protection in relation to the term, which supports their aim to retain exclusivity and avoid dilution of the term in the golf industry.

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