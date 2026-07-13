ARTICLE
13 July 2026

Significant Changes To .uk Domain Disputes

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
Nominet has announced that administration of its .UK Dispute Resolution Service will transfer to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) from 7 July 2026. While the DRS Policy, expert panel, mediation service, appeals process and fee structure remain unchanged, complainants will benefit from VAT-free filing fees and practitioners will need to adapt to WIPO's platform for case management.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Elise Cant
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Elise Cant’s articles from Marks & Clerk are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom

Nominet has announced a significant change to the administration of its .UK Dispute Resolution Service (DRS). From 7 July 2026, DRS cases will be administered by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) as part of Nominet's wider .UK standardisation programme. 

Importantly, the fundamentals of the DRS remain unchanged: the DRS Policy, expert panel, mediation service, appeals process and fee structure all stay the same. One welcome change for complainants is that DRS fees submitted through WIPO will no longer be subject to VAT.

For practitioners and brand owners, the most notable operational change is that new DRS complaints will be filed and managed through WIPO's platform, with both historic and future decisions becoming searchable via WIPO's website.

A practical point to note: cases filed before 7 July 2026 will continue to be administered by Nominet, but any draft complaints remaining in Nominet's Online Services that have not been submitted by the transfer date will be deleted. Practitioners and brand owners with draft cases may therefore wish to export their drafts and consider refiling through WIPO's platform, particularly given the VAT saving available under the new administration model.

Subscribe to receive more articles like this here.

From 7th July 2026, administration of DRS cases will transfer to World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), an established global provider of domain dispute resolution services.

 nominet.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Elise Cant
Elise Cant
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More