The Other Winners At Wimbledon?

Watching Wimbledon this week, you can't help but notice lots of the various brand partners for the tournament.

From the Rolex branded scoreboards (the official tournament timekeeper since 1978) to the Slazenger balls used at every match (official tournament supplier since 1902) and obviously all the Evian water, the list of brands with an official association with the event is extensive.

One of the brands appearing at Wimbledon is Range Rover, and it was announced before the tournament started that their commercial partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club has been extended as part of a multi-year deal. Range Rover is the official vehicle partner of Wimbledon, providing players and officials with transport during the Championship. The RANGE ROVER brand also appears on the “speed of serve” displays at both Centre and No1. Court.

When choosing a brand partner, it is important to make sure that the collaboration feels cohesive and that there is a clear story behind the partnership to avoid the risk of consumers passing this off as simply a money-making exercise. In this case, Range Rover and Wimbledon are two staple British brands, so the partnership feels perfectly positioned.

Sports events can be a lucrative opportunity for brands, offering enhanced visibility to millions of viewers, so it's not just the players who will be winning this fortnight.

It is also important to ensure that trade mark portfolios are sufficiently comprehensive to cover this type of activity, which may well be outside the scope of a brand's core business offering.

To read more articles like this, please see our Summer of Sport series.

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