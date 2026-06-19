The Fashionably IP Podcast Reaches Its 50th Episode! (Podcast)

Rebecca Field’s articles from HGF Ltd are most popular:
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Business & Consumer Services industries
HGF Ltd are most popular:
- within International Law topic(s)
Overview:
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis began recording the Fashionably IP podcast back in May 2022 and have now produced and released fifty episodes. They have discussed and touched on multiple cases and issues relating to IP in the world of fashion. In this episode, they review the important concepts and cases, in their eyes, of the previous forty-nine episodes of the Fashionably IP podcast, adding some hindsight and new comments.
Timestamps:
- 3: 25 - What subject has come up a lot on the podcast?
- 9:11 - Is there another issue which has sparked your interest Rebecca when recording our podcast?
- 11:25 - Are there any other issues and concepts which we have discussed on the podcast which are particular interest to you Rebecca?
- 12:27 - Are there any issues which have particularly sparked your interest which we have discussed in the podcasts?
- 13:55 - Are there anyone you wish to thank now for help with the podcast over the last four years, Lee?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]