Cliff Fluet Featured On Fastball Podcast Series On Catalogue Operations

- within Cannabis & Hemp and Law Practice Management topic(s)
Lewis Silkin Partner Cliff Fluet joined the Fastball podcast for a two-part discussion on the legal and commercial foundations of catalogue operations and how these shape a catalogue’s position on the Catalogue Maturity Curve.
Part 1: What are you actually buying?
Cliff breaks down the core question in any catalogue deal: what rights are truly being acquired. He highlights:
- how financial investors and record labels take different approaches to diligence
- why deals often fixate on price before rights are fully understood
- how gaps in title, documentation or consents can shift deal value
Part 2: Operationalising rights post-acquisition
The second episode looks at how buyers operationalise acquired rights after completion, from managing obligations and key dates to ensuring rights are properly administered.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]