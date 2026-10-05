How Can Compensation Support Children With Cerebral Palsy?

What Support Do Children With Cerebral Palsy Need?

Cerebral palsy describes a group of conditions that affect movement and coordination. As described by the NHS, it can also affect posture, balance, muscle tone, speech and development. Every child’s cerebral palsy is different, so the support they need should reflect their individual needs now and as they grow.

Some children with cerebral palsy need regular therapy and equipment, while others need professional care, adapted accommodation and long-term support into adulthood. Understanding these needs is an important part of a cerebral palsy claim, because compensation should reflect the full impact of the child’s cerebral palsy on their life, and provide the support needed to cover these costs.

Medical support, therapy and medication

A child with cerebral palsy may need regular input from doctors, paediatricians, neurologists, orthopaedic surgeons, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists. Medication may also help to manage symptoms such as muscle stiffness, pain, seizures, reflux or sleep difficulties, where a doctor recommends it.

Therapy can support movement, strength, posture, communication and everyday independence. Physiotherapy may help with stretching, positioning, balance and mobility. Occupational therapy aims to support washing, dressing, eating, using specialist equipment and moving safely around the home. Speech and language therapy may help with communication, feeding or swallowing difficulties.

Personal care and daily support

Many children with cerebral palsy need help with daily routines, including washing, dressing, toileting, eating, getting in and out of bed, changing position or travelling safely around the home. Some children need support during the day, overnight, or both.

Parents often provide a great deal of this care themselves, but some children also need professional care. A carefully planned care package can help to ensure the child’s safety and wellbeing, while also helping parents and the wider family manage daily life in a sustainable way and support possible needs for respite.

Specialist equipment and assistive technology

Specialist equipment can help a child with cerebral palsy to move, communicate, learn and take part in family and school life. The range of equipment available includes wheelchairs, walking frames, specialist seating, standing frames, splints, supportive beds, hoists and bathroom equipment.

Assistive technology may also be needed, especially where a child has difficulty speaking or using their hands. Communication aids, eye-gaze technology, adapted computers and environmental controls can enable a child to express themselves, make choices and build independence. As the child grows, this equipment may need to be replaced or upgraded.

Education and developmental support

Cerebral palsy can affect a child’s experience at school. Some children need physical access support, while others need help with communication, learning, personal care or moving safely around the school building.

Support may include teaching assistants, specialist learning resources, communication technology, therapy input, accessible classrooms, transport arrangements or an education, health and care plan. The aim is to enable the child to take part in learning and school life as fully as possible.

Adapted accommodation and transport

A child with cerebral palsy may need a home that is safer and easier to move around. This can include level access, wider doorways, an accessible bathroom, a specialist bedroom, ceiling-track hoists, therapy space or room for carers. In some cases, the family home can be adapted. In others, the family may need to move to more suitable accommodation.

Transport can also be an important part of long-term support. An adapted vehicle or wheelchair-accessible transport can help a child attend school, therapy appointments, hospital reviews, family activities and social events.

Long-term planning into adulthood

Cerebral palsy is lifelong, so support should look beyond childhood. A child may need future care, accommodation, therapy, equipment, transport, education and decision-making support as an adult.

This is why cerebral palsy compensation can be so important. When medical negligence has caused or contributed to a child’s cerebral palsy, a cerebral palsy claim can fund the support the child needs throughout their life, not just at the point when the claim is made.

You can learn more about the support options available for cerebral palsy by reading our guides:

How Compensation Helped in Real Cerebral Palsy Cases

The support a child with cerebral palsy needs can affect where they live, how they move around their home, how they communicate, who helps them during the day and night, and what opportunities they have as they grow.

JMW’s work in cerebral palsy claims shows how compensation can help families plan for these needs in a practical, long-term way. The following examples show how compensation supported two children whose cerebral palsy was caused by medical negligence during birth.

‘Amelia’s story: care, therapy, equipment and a suitable home

‘Amelia’ developed brain damage and cerebral palsy after errors during her birth. She was later diagnosed with tetraplegic cerebral palsy, which affected all four limbs. Her speech and learning were also affected, and it became clear that she would need a high level of support for the rest of her life.

For ‘Amelia’ and her family, the question was not only what had gone wrong. It was also what ‘Amelia’ would need to live with greater comfort, safety and dignity as she grew up.

Her needs included specialist care, regular therapy, suitable equipment, assistive technology and long-term financial security. Her family also needed a home that could meet her needs, rather than one that made daily care more difficult. This meant thinking about space, access, equipment, mobility and the practical realities of supporting a child with significant physical needs every day.

The compensation JMW secured helped to provide this long-term package of support. During the claim, interim payments helped ‘Amelia’s’ family move into an adapted home that was more suitable for her needs. This meant important support could be put in place before the final compensation settlement, rather than leaving the family to manage in accommodation that did not properly work for ‘Amelia’.

The compensation also helped fund the wider support ‘Amelia’ needed, including specialist equipment, therapy, care and technology. This gave her family a clearer and more secure way to plan for her future, with support that reflected the lifelong impact of her cerebral palsy.

‘Amelia’s’ case shows how cerebral palsy compensation can make a direct difference to everyday life. It can create a home environment that works for the child, provide the equipment and therapy they need, and support a care plan that adapts as they grow.

Read the full case study to find out more.

‘Oscar’s story: lifelong care, communication support and future security

‘Oscar’ developed cerebral palsy after negligent maternity care during his birth. He was born in a very poor condition and needed resuscitation and neonatal care. As he grew, his parents noticed that he was not reaching some of the same milestones as other children his age. After further investigations, he was diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

‘Oscar’s’ cerebral palsy meant he would need extensive lifelong support. Independent expert evidence showed that he would need specialist carers with him 24 hours a day to keep him safe and meet his day-to-day needs. His family also needed suitable accommodation that could be adapted around him, including enough space for equipment, care and safe movement around the home.

‘Oscar’s’ case also showed why compensation should look at the whole child, not only their physical needs. He was intellectually bright, so it was important that his support package included technology, communication support and stimulating experiences. These were not extras. They were central to helping him express himself, develop, take part in family life and enjoy the best quality of life possible.

The compensation JMW secured helped to fund the professional care, adapted accommodation, specialist equipment and technology ‘Oscar’ needed. It also provided long-term financial security, recognising that he would need support into adulthood and would not be able to work for a living.

‘Oscar’s story shows why a cerebral palsy compensation claim must look far into the future. A child’s needs do not stop at school age, and support must continue as they become an adult. Compensation can make sure the right care, home, equipment and financial arrangements are in place for the rest of the child’s life.

Read the full case study to find out more.

What Can Cerebral Palsy Compensation Cover?

Cerebral palsy compensation is designed to reflect the support a child needs because of the medical negligence they experienced. It should look at the child’s needs now, how those needs may change as they grow, and what support they are likely to need in adulthood.

This can include the cost of care, therapy, specialist equipment, assistive technology, adapted accommodation, transport, education support and case management. It can also take into account the practical support already provided by parents or other family members, as well as future financial security if the child will not be able to work or live independently as an adult.

How is cerebral palsy compensation calculated?

There is no fixed amount of compensation for a cerebral palsy claim. The compensation awarded will depend on the child’s individual needs and the evidence gathered during the claim.

This usually involves evidence from independent experts, who may assess:

The severity of the child’s cerebral palsy



Their care needs, both now and in the future



Their therapy and rehabilitation needs



What specialist equipment or assistive technology they need



Whether they need adapted accommodation



Their education, communication and development needs



Their likely needs in adulthood



Whether they will be able to work in the future



Whether they will need support managing decisions or compensation as an adult

Compensation may include general damages and special damages. General damages recognise the child’s pain, injury and loss of amenity. Special damages cover financial losses and practical costs, including care, therapy, equipment, accommodation and future support.

How is compensation paid?

Compensation may be paid as a lump sum, periodical payments, or a combination of both. A lump sum payment can address immediate and long-term needs, such as adapted accommodation, specialist equipment and other major costs. Periodical payments can provide annual payments for life, which may fund long-term care and support.

In some cases, interim payments can also be sought before the final compensation settlement. These can help families put urgent support in place while the full value of the cerebral palsy compensation claim is being assessed.

Where compensation is awarded to a child, the court will usually need to approve it. If the injured person lacks mental capacity as they get older, the Court of Protection or a professional deputy may manage the compensation in their best interests.

What difference can compensation make?

The right compensation can make a meaningful difference to a child’s daily life and future security. It can provide a safer home, regular therapy, professional care, specialist equipment, communication support and a plan for adulthood.

For families, it can also bring greater stability. Instead of trying to manage each new need as it arises, compensation can be used to create a long-term support package around the child. This means decisions about care, housing, therapy and equipment can be made with the child’s future in mind.

In many cerebral palsy cases, compensation makes it possible to move from short-term problem-solving to long-term planning. That can give a child with cerebral palsy the support they need to experience the best possible quality of life.

When Can You Make a Cerebral Palsy Claim?

You may be able to make a cerebral palsy claim if medical negligence caused or contributed to your child’s cerebral palsy. This may involve care during pregnancy, labour, birth or the neonatal period.

Examples include:

Failures to monitor a baby’s heartbeat properly



Delays in responding to signs of distress



Delays in carrying out a caesarean section



Failures to recognise oxygen deprivation



Failures to escalate concerns to a doctor, midwife, obstetrician or paediatrician when urgent action was needed

A cerebral palsy compensation claim must show that the care provided fell below a reasonable standard, and that this caused avoidable harm. In practical terms, this means looking closely at what happened, what should have happened, and whether earlier or different action would have changed the outcome for your child.

Parents can usually bring a claim on behalf of a child. The standard three-year time limit does not run in the same way while the child is under 18, but it is sensible to seek advice as soon as you feel ready. Early advice can help you understand what happened, preserve evidence and begin planning for your child’s support needs.