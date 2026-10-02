How Long After An Accident At Work Can You Claim?

The Standard Accident at Work Claim Time Limit

In most cases, you have three years from the date of your accident at work to start a personal injury claim. This is known as the limitation period, and it applies to the vast majority of workplace accident claims in the UK.

The three-year limitation period is set out in law and exists to strike a balance. It gives people enough time to recover, understand the impact of their injury and decide whether to make a claim, while also making sure that claims are dealt with while evidence and memories are still reliable.

If court proceedings are not issued within this time limit, you may lose your right to claim compensation. This is why understanding your work claim time limits from the outset is so important. For a broader look at how time limits work across personal injury claims generally, see our guide to the personal injury claim time limit.

If your accident at work occurred overseas, or while using boat or plane travel, different time limits may apply and you should seek specialist legal advice from a lawyer dealing with cross-border claims immediately.

When the three-year period begins

For most workplace accident claims, the clock starts on the day the accident occurred. If you fell from height, were struck by machinery or sustained an injury during manual handling, the three-year limitation period usually runs from that date.

The date of knowledge

Not every workplace injury is obvious straight away. Conditions such as repetitive strain injuries or certain occupational illnesses can develop gradually, and it may be months or years before you realise the condition is linked to your work.

In these cases, the three-year time limit runs from your date of knowledge. This is the date you first knew, or reasonably ought to have known, that your injury was significant and connected to your employer's negligence. If you receive a diagnosis some time after the accident occurred, your claim time limit is likely to start from that point rather than from the date you were originally exposed to the risk.

This means it is possible to bring a valid claim more than three years after the original incident, provided you act within three years of becoming aware of the connection between your injury and your work.

What Counts as an Accident at Work?

Workplace accidents can happen in any industry and in any type of role, whether you work on a construction site, in a warehouse, in an office or on the road. Common causes we see include falls from height and manual handling injuries. If your accident at work happened because your employer failed in their legal responsibilities, you may have grounds for a work injury claim.

It is worth remembering that not every accident at work leads to a valid claim. Employers cannot guarantee that accidents will never happen, and a compensation claim depends on being able to show that your employer's negligence, rather than an unavoidable or unforeseeable event, caused your injury. This is why it is always worth seeking legal advice to understand your rights, whatever the circumstances surrounding your accident.

Exceptions to the Three-Year Time Limit

While three years is the standard limitation period, the law recognises that this is not always fair or practical for everyone. There are several circumstances in which the accident at work claim time limit works differently, reflecting the fact that not everyone is in a position to bring a claim within the usual timeframe.

Fatal accidents

Where a workplace accident sadly results in a fatality, the three-year time limit for dependants to bring a claim runs from the date of death, rather than the date of the original accident. This applies even if the person who died had already started, but not concluded, their own personal injury claim.

How Long Does an Accident at Work Claim Take?

The claim time limit and the length of the claims process itself are two different things. Bringing your claim within three years simply protects your right to pursue compensation; it does not mean your case needs to be resolved within that period.

Most workplace accident claims are resolved once your medical position is clear, which can take anywhere from a few months for straightforward cases to a year or more for injuries that need ongoing treatment or a longer recovery period. Starting your accident at work claim early gives your solicitor more time to negotiate a fair outcome, and, where appropriate, to secure interim payments to help with costs while your case is ongoing.

Why It Is Important to Act Quickly After a Workplace Accident

Even though you technically have up to three years to bring a claim, waiting until close to the deadline can work against you. Acting promptly after an accident at work claim arises strengthens your position in several ways.

Preserving evidence

Physical evidence, such as damaged equipment, faulty flooring or a hazard that caused your accident, can change or disappear over time. Gathering evidence as soon as possible after the accident occurred helps to build a stronger and more successful claim.

Witness statements

Colleagues who saw what happened are more likely to recall the circumstances surrounding your accident accurately if they are approached soon afterwards. As time passes, witness statements can become less detailed and less reliable, which may weaken your case.

Medical records and medical evidence

Medical records created close to the time of the accident provide clear medical evidence linking your injury to the incident. Seeking medical attention promptly, and keeping a record of ongoing symptoms, treatment and appointments, all helps to support your personal injury compensation claim later on.

As your claim progresses, your solicitor may also arrange for you to attend an independent medical assessment. This provides an objective, up-to-date picture of your injury and its ongoing impact, and forms an important part of the medical evidence used to value your claim.

What to Do Immediately After an Accident at Work

Taking the right steps early on can make a real difference to a successful claim. You can read more about what happens at each stage in our guide to the lifecycle of a claim.

Report the accident

Report the accident to your employer as soon as possible and ask for it to be recorded in the workplace accident book. This creates an official record of the accident scene and circumstances, which can be valuable evidence later.

Seek medical attention

Even if your injuries seem minor at first, seek medical attention so that a medical professional can assess you and create a record of your injuries.

Gather evidence

Where you are able to, take photographs of the accident scene and your injuries, and note the details of anyone who witnessed the incident. Gathering evidence as much as possible while everything is still fresh will support your accident at work claim if you decide to proceed. Our guide on seeking evidence sets out what is most useful to collect.

Speak to personal injury specialists

Contact personal injury specialists as early as you can. Early legal advice helps you understand your rights, the strength of your case, and the claims process ahead, and it means important steps are not missed or left too late.

How Much Compensation Could You Claim?

The amount of compensation you may be entitled to for an accident at work claim depends on the nature and severity of your injury, how long your recovery takes, and how the injury has affected your daily life and ability to work.

Personal injury compensation is generally made up of two parts. General damages cover the physical pain and psychological impact of your injury, and are assessed with reference to the Judicial College Guidelines. Special damages cover expenses incurred as a result of the accident, such as medical expenses, travel costs, care needs and lost wages. Where an injury results in a permanent disability, compensation will also reflect the long-term effect on your independence and your financial position.

Statutory sick pay may cover some of your income while you are off work, but it is unlikely to match your normal earnings, and this shortfall can form part of your claim. It is also worth checking your contract of employment, as some employers offer more generous company sick pay than the statutory minimum, and this can affect how your loss of earnings is calculated. Depending on your circumstances, you may also be entitled to claim benefits such as Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit if your injury results in a long-term disability.

Every accident at work claim is different, so the best way to get an accurate picture is to use JMW's compensation calculator or speak directly to our team. Our solicitors will take your full circumstances into account, including your medical evidence and financial position, before advising you on how much compensation your claim could be worth.

Your Employer's Legal Responsibilities

Understanding your employer's legal duty can help you recognise whether you have grounds for a claim.

Risk assessments and safe working conditions

Employers have a legal duty to carry out regular risk assessments, provide adequate training and maintain a safe working environment. Employer negligence, such as failing to address a known hazard or failing to provide the right equipment, is behind many successful claims.

Employers' liability insurance

Under UK law, most employers must hold at least £5 million in employers' liability insurance, so that compensation is available if an employee is injured or made ill because of their work. This means that, in most cases, an accident at work claim is made against your employer's insurer rather than your employer personally.

Reporting to the Health and Safety Executive

Certain serious workplace accidents must be reported to the Health and Safety Executive under the Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations, commonly known as RIDDOR. Broadly, an accident at work must be reported where it results in more than seven days off work, as well as in cases involving specified serious injuries or fatalities. The Health and Safety Executive's own figures show that tens of thousands of employee injuries are formally reported this way each year, which reflects just how common workplace injury remains across UK industries.

A RIDDOR report is not the same as a personal injury claim, and it is not something you need to arrange yourself; it is a legal duty that sits with your employer. However, where a report has been made, it can provide useful supporting evidence for your own accident at work claim.

Employers also cannot lawfully dismiss you, or treat you unfairly, because you have made a work injury claim. If this were to happen, you may have grounds for a separate unfair dismissal claim, in addition to your personal injury claim.

Do You Need a Solicitor to Make a Work Accident Claim?

You are not legally required to use a solicitor to bring an accident at work claim, but doing so can make the process considerably more straightforward. A specialist solicitor will handle communication with your employer and their insurer, help you gather medical evidence, and, where needed, arrange an independent medical assessment to support your case.

Most accident at work claims are handled on a no win, no fee basis. This removes the financial risk of pursuing a claim, as you will not pay legal fees or legal costs upfront, and you will not be charged if your claim is unsuccessful. This arrangement means that legal representation and expert legal services are accessible, whatever your financial position.

Having an experienced legal team on your side also means someone else is managing your claim time limit for you, keeping track of key dates and deadlines so that you can focus on your recovery rather than the administrative side of the claims process.