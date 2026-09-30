Lawyers Secure Settlement For North Yorkshire Student Who Suffered Life-changing Brain And Spinal Injuries In Crash

Serious injury experts and charity support 20-year-old’s rehabilitation

A college student who suffered life-changing brain and spinal injuries in a crash has received a settlement to fund his ongoing rehabilitation.

Joshua Kay-Shaw, of Ripon, was seriously injured when he was a passenger in a car when it lost control and was involved in a collision with another vehicle. The then 18-year-old York College student was travelling to sit an accounting exam when the crash happened in Marston Lane, York.

Joshua, who also suffered a fractured breastbone, four fractured ribs, a punctured lung and injuries to his liver and spleen, was airlifted to hospital.

He was placed in an induced coma for 4 days. Joshua, who also underwent surgery for a traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury, spent four months in hospital.

After initially having no useful movement in his legs, Joshua now walks short distances using crutches and a specialist splint and relies on a wheelchair for longer distances.

Joshua and his family instructed expert serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help him access the specialist rehabilitation he required to rebuild his life. He chose Irwin Mitchell after being signposted to legal advice by charity Day One Trauma Support(Opens in a new tab), which helps people with life-changing injuries.

Joshua is now using Major Trauma Awareness Week to speak for the first time about the impact his injuries have had and his determination to look to the future.

It comes after Irwin Mitchell secured him a substantial settlement in connection with the collision which happened on 15 December 2023.

David King, the expert serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Joshua, said:

"Joshua suffered devastating injuries at a pivotal time in his life. Through no fault of his own, he lost much of his independence and faced a very uncertain future. “While Joshua and his loved ones would rather not have been in the position they faced, we’re pleased that we’ve at least been able to provide them with the support they needed and secured Joshua access to the specialist rehabilitation and therapies he requires now and in the future. "Joshua's experience is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences innocent people can be left to face as a result of serious collisions and the need for everyone to take care on the roads.”

Joshua was working as an accounting apprentice at his grandad’s practice while studying accounting.

His injuries prevented him from returning to his apprenticeship and completing his qualification.

Following his discharge from hospital, Joshua struggled with severe pain in his legs, back and hips. He also had memory and concentration difficulties, fatigue and sleep problems, loss of mobility, and was dependent on others for aspects of personal care and daily living.

As part of his recovery Joshua spent around four months at STEPS Rehabilitation Centre in Sheffield, helping him regain more independence in many aspects of daily living.

Meanwhile, funding secured through Irwin Mitchell has enabled Joshua to buy a specialist lightweight wheelchair that has greatly improved his mobility. Joshua lived with his grandparents at the time of the accident and the property was adapted to be more suitable for his needs, including adapting the bathroom to a specialist wet room. In late 2025, he moved into a rental property, where he lives with his new girlfriend.

Joshua also competed in the Inter Spinal Games at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in 2024. He took part in a series of adaptive sports including hand cycling, canoeing, shooting, archery, tennis and table tennis. He also broke several wheelchair-based timed challenge records during his rehabilitation.

Joshua said:

"Before the incident, I was very active and independent. I enjoyed playing football, swimming, gaming, and spending time with friends. I'd also recently passed my driving test and couldn't wait to experience the freedom of being able to drive. "My last memory is leaving for my exam and being wished good luck. I have a vague memory of my mum telling me that I was in hospital and that I had been in an accident. I now realise that I was in a coma when I heard this and not fully awake. "When I first came out of the coma, it was all a blur. My first clear memory was of all my family coming to see me on Christmas Day. My mum and stepdad came to see me most days and a couple of my friends. They would spend time with me whilst I was in bed, providing emotional support. "After I left hospital, I was okay at using a wheelchair and could move around, but the wheelchair I’d been provided with was heavy, uncomfortable and caused me pain. Now that I have a better wheelchair, things are much easier. "While therapy has helped, I still experience periods of confusion. My short-term memory has been really bad and I find it difficult to concentrate and process information. I often ask the same questions repeatedly because I don't remember asking them and forget conversations I've had the next day. "Playing in the Inter Spinal Games taught me a lot about resilience and finding joy in new experiences. I loved playing sports before the incident and it helped me reconnect with that part of myself. "One positive that's come out of the accident is that I'm much more outgoing. I think it's because I've come to realise that there is more to life and my attitude has changed. "I've also been trying to make sure I spend time with my friends and I've been out in their cars with them a few times. I like doing this because it gets me out of the house and helps clear my head. “I know I still face many challenges but I’m determined to try and regain more of my independence and to not be defined by what happened. Because of my injuries I’m not sure I could be an accountant but a big motivation is trying to find a job. "I hope by sharing what happened to me it will make other people take care on the roads, especially young people. It's not just your life you're taking into your own hands when you get on the road, it's also the lives of other drivers, passengers and pedestrians."

Lucy Nickson, chief executive at Day One Trauma Support, said:

"Joshua's determination throughout his recovery has been inspiring, and we're pleased he was able to access the support needed to help him move forward - because sadly, too many people don't. "Only 1 in 10 people who experience life-changing injuries find the support they need, and this is something we are desperate to change. "Such serious injuries can alter the course of a person's life in an instant. Day One Trauma Support is here for people, like Joshua, giving emotional and practical support – including signing posting to trusted legal support – when they need it most."

Major Trauma Awareness Week runs from 14 – 20 September and aims to raise awareness of how traumatic injuries can affect lives and the importance of rehabilitation and support.