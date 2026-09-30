Why Awareness Must Lead To Action After Major Trauma

Every September, the UK marks Major Trauma Awareness Week, run by the national charity Day One Trauma Support. This year’s campaign runs from 14 to 20 September 2026, and carries the powerful message “I lost my life when I didn’t die.” The 2026 campaign shines a light on what happens after the emergency is over: a serious injury, such as a head or spinal injury, or the loss of a limb, can change everything a person once took for granted, from how they move and work to how they communicate and live.

Awareness weeks like this matter because major trauma so often happens quietly, out of public view, long after the ambulance has left and the headlines have faded. Yet only 1 in 10 survivors of life-changing injury currently get the full support they need to rebuild their lives. Raising awareness is how we close that gap: it helps survivors and families recognise they are not alone, it helps professionals understand what “good” support looks like, and it helps hold services and funders to account for delivering it.

Our national Serious Injury team supports people whose lives have been changed by exactly this kind of injury. We see, case by case, what a difference early rehabilitation, the right specialists and properly funded ongoing care make to a person’s long-term outcome.

What is major trauma?

Major trauma is a combination of injuries that might be life-threatening and/or life-changing. It is distinct from a single, isolated injury: it typically involves multiple body systems, requires urgent, specialist treatment, and carries a real risk of long-term disability.

Examples of major trauma injuries include:

Head injuries, such as traumatic brain injuries

Spinal cord injuries

Amputation

Chest injuries, such as a collapsed lung

Internal injuries, such as damage to the liver or abdominal organs

Complex fractures

Severe bleeding

Electric shock

The most common causes are road incidents, falls, violence such as stabbings, shootings and assaults, industrial or workplace accidents, and sporting injuries. Around 20,000 major trauma cases are recorded in the UK each year, according to the Trauma Audit and Research Network, with the average patient just under 40 years old.

The wider impact goes far beyond the initial injury. Major trauma often leads to psychological symptoms such as post-traumatic stress disorder, mood disorders, anxiety and avoidance, alongside further physical and functional symptoms. Survivors often experience a reduced quality of life, which can lead to withdrawal, relationship strain and lasting physical health conditions such as chronic pain, sleep disturbance, and neurological or cognitive issues. Many cannot return to the jobs they had before the accident, and even where a return to work is possible, reasonable adjustments are usually needed. Recovery is often prolonged, taking months or even years, and both practical and emotional support are essential throughout. Families and friends absorb much of this too, often stepping into caring roles overnight, managing finances, and navigating a healthcare and benefits system they have never had to deal with before.

Why awareness must lead to action

Raising awareness is only the first step. It matters because the vital role played by organisations supporting survivors and families goes far beyond the hospital ward, addressing the practical, emotional, financial and legal challenges survivors face for months and years afterwards, and that work depends on the public, employers and policymakers understanding the scale and nature of the problem. Awareness that stops at sympathy, without translating into funding, service provision, workplace adjustments or legal redress, leaves survivors exactly where the “1 in 10” statistic shows most of them already are: under-supported.

After a major trauma event, individuals and families commonly face:

Practical difficulties: adapting a home, arranging transport, managing mobility equipment, and coordinating multiple medical and therapy appointments

Financial pressure: loss of income, the cost of care and equipment, and uncertainty about how long that pressure will last

Emotional and psychological strain, both for the injured person and for those supporting them

A fragmented system: NHS services under significant pressure, meaning families often have to fight for the rehabilitation and support their loved one needs

The questions that follow are often deeply practical and urgent: Will I be able to work again? Who is going to pay for my care and rehabilitation? How do I adapt my home? What happens to my family’s finances while I can’t work? Was this accident someone else’s fault, and does that matter? These are exactly the questions where early, specialist advice, both medical and legal, can make the difference between drift and a clear plan.

Our support for families after major trauma

What we do: our specialist team provides help and support with a heavy emphasis on rehabilitation, working alongside medical and case management professionals to secure interim funding for treatment and equipment as early as possible, rather than waiting until a claim concludes.

Who we support:

Our national Serious Injury Team acts for people who have suffered brain and spinal injuries, amputations, and other catastrophic and life-changing injuries, along with their families, across England and Wales.

How we support:

We are a partner of the Child Brain Injury Trust, the Spinal Injuries Association, accredited by the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers, and an approved solicitor to Headway UK, Brake and The Limbless Association, reflecting the depth of specialist experience the team brings to these cases. We work to secure interim payments to fund rehabilitation and care without delay, coordinate with case managers and treating clinicians, and pursue full and fair compensation to cover care, therapy, adapted housing, equipment, and lost earnings over a survivor’s lifetime, not just in the immediate aftermath.

How to take action:

If you or someone you love has suffered a life-changing injury, whether recently or some time ago, getting specialist advice early can materially affect the support and funding available during recovery. You do not need to wait until you are ready to think about a claim to start that conversation. Please note that in most cases there is a three year limitation period, meaning that if you intend to pursue a claim, you need to notify the court before the third anniversary of the injury.

Major Trauma Awareness Week is a reminder that survival is only the beginning of a much longer story. Surviving isn’t the end of the story; often, it’s about learning how to live a different life. Turning awareness into action means making sure survivors and their families are not left to navigate that different life alone, and that the practical, financial and legal support they need arrives as early as possible.