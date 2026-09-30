Major Trauma Awareness Week 2026: The Importance Of Support In The Community

Major Trauma Awareness Week 2026 takes place this week, led by Day One Trauma Support. This year’s theme focuses on support in the community.

Serious Personal Injury Paralegal Molly Francis discusses the importance of community support in helping survivors of major trauma rebuild their lives beyond hospital care and rehabilitation.

Recovery beyond the hospital

Every year, thousands of people experience life-changing injuries that affect not only their physical health, but also their independence, wellbeing and future plans. While emergency treatment and hospital care are essential in the immediate aftermath of a serious injury, recovery does not end when a person is discharged from hospital.

For many survivors, the journey continues for months or years and often involves significant physical, emotional and psychological challenges.

Our Serious Injury Team understands that rehabilitation and recovery extend far beyond medical treatment. Access to the right support within the community can play a hugely important role in helping people adjust to life following major trauma and regain confidence in the future.

Life after major trauma

Following a serious injury, a person may need to adapt to significant changes in their day-to-day life. This could include learning to live with a brain injury, adjusting to an amputation, managing ongoing physical pain or coping with the emotional impact of what has happened.

Rehabilitation can therefore take many forms. Alongside specialist medical professionals, survivors may benefit from psychological support, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, specialist equipment and vocational rehabilitation.

Accessing the right rehabilitation after a serious injury is often one of the most important factors in long-term recovery. However, support doesn’t come solely from healthcare services.

The role of community organisations

Community organisations and charities can provide invaluable practical, emotional and local support to survivors and their families.

Organisations such as Headway, Amputation Foundation, Umbrella and Forever Stars support people navigating some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable.

In addition to practical assistance, many organisations create opportunities for survivors and families to connect with others who have faced similar experiences. For many people, being able to speak to someone who truly understands their situation can be an important part of the recovery process.

These connections can provide reassurance, understanding and a sense of belonging at a time when life may feel very different.

Wayne’s story: the importance of peer support

We’ve have seen first-hand the importance of community and connection through the experiences of our clients.

Our client, Wayne Birkett, suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2023 during the Nottingham Attacks due to the actions of Valdo Calocane. The support he has received from the charity Headway Nottingham has been instrumental in his recovery.

Wayne recently attended Headway Nottingham’s 30th Birthday event, where he spoke to BBC East Midlands about his experience and the importance of meeting and talking to other people who have suffered similar injuries.

His experience highlights an aspect of rehabilitation that can sometimes be overlooked. Recovery is not only about physical healing. Having the opportunity to share experiences, seek advice and build connections with people who understand what you’ve been through can make a significant difference to recovery and wellbeing.

Supporting people to rebuild their lives

Every major trauma survivor’s experience is different. There’s no single route to recovery, and rehabilitation needs to be tailored to the individual.

For some, rehabilitation may involve intensive physical therapy. For others, it may involve psychological support, specialist equipment, assistance with returning to work or education, or help adapting to changes in their independence.

Community organisations often form an important part of that wider support network, helping people rebuild confidence, develop new skills and adjust to life after serious injury.

As a Serious Injury team, we work alongside clients, their families and rehabilitation professionals to help identify the support that can assist them in rebuilding their lives following a serious injury.

Our role isn’t simply about the legal process. It’s about understanding the individual behind the injury and helping to ensure their rehabilitation and wider needs are properly recognised and supported.

Why community support matters

Major Trauma Awareness Week provides an opportunity to recognise the lasting impact that serious injuries can have and to highlight the support available to survivors and their families.

The message behind this year’s focus on support in the community is one that we strongly believe in. While every recovery journey is unique, access to the right support network can help people regain confidence, improve independence and find a way forward after life-changing injury.

This Major Trauma Awareness Week, our Serious Injury Team are recognising the organisations, volunteers, healthcare professionals and family members who provide that support every day and help survivors navigate life after serious injury.

Surviving major trauma is only the beginning. Recovery continues long after hospital, and the support available within local communities can make all the difference.

How we can help

If you or a loved one has experienced a life-changing injury, our team can provide expert legal advice while helping to ensure that rehabilitation, treatment and wider support needs are properly considered throughout the recovery journey.

We understand the challenges that can follow major trauma and are committed to helping clients secure the support they need to rebuild their lives.

To speak to our team, call 03456 465 465 or email enquiries@rotherabray.co.uk

Useful support organisations

Day One Trauma Support

Provides practical and emotional support for people affected by major trauma, as well as information for families and carers: https://dayonetrauma.org

Headway Nottingham

Support, advice and rehabilitation services for people living with acquired brain injuries and their families: https://headwaynottingham.org.uk/

Outside of Nottinghamshire there is Headway UK: https://www.headway.org.uk/

Amputation Foundation

Advice, advocacy, peer support and resources for amputees and their families: https://amputationfoundation.org/

Umbrella

Support and services for disabled children, young people and their families across Derby and Derbyshire: https://umbrella.uk.net/

Forever Stars

Support for families affected by baby loss, helping parents create lasting memories and access vital support services: https://www.foreverstars.org/

With thanks to Headway and the many community organisations supporting survivors of major trauma and their families every day.