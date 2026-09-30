Comminuted Fracture Compensation Claims: How Much Could You Receive?

Sustaining a comminuted fracture can cause significant pain and restrict movement. These injuries can require surgery and a period of rehabilitation.
If another person or organisation caused your fracture through negligence, you may be able to claim comminuted fracture compensation. The amount will depend on the bone affected, the severity of the injury and its impact on your life.
In this guide, we will explain what affects the amount of compensation you can claim for a comminuted fracture, and the circumstances that may allow you to make a broken bone or fracture claim.
How Much Comminuted Fracture Compensation Could You Receive?
There is no fixed average amount of comminuted fracture compensation. Each broken bone compensation claim is assessed using its individual facts.
A solicitor will consider the location and complexity of the fractured bone. They will also assess the treatment required, the recovery period and any ongoing symptoms.
The value of a fracture injury claim may be higher where the bone has broken into several displaced pieces. Damage to a joint, nerves, blood vessels or surrounding tissue can also affect how much compensation may be available.
A comminuted fracture that heals correctly will be valued differently from an injury that causes chronic pain, restricted movement or permanent mobility problems.
Comminuted fracture compensation guidelines
One of the complicating factors involved in providing an average figure for comminuted fractures is the fact that they can affect different parts of the body, and that this will change the way they affect the person's recovery.
Courts and solicitors in England and Wales use the Judicial College Guidelines when assessing compensation for pain and loss of amenity. According to the latest figures, the following compensation ranges may apply for comminuted fractures:
|Area affected
|Severity
|Compensation range
|Leg
|Serious comminuted fracture with lasting instability or scarring
|£51,790 - £72,440
|Arm
|Serious fracture causing permanent disability
|£51,750 - £79,080
|Wrist
|Fracture causing significant permanent restriction
|£32,370 - £51,750
|Knee
|Fracture extending into the knee joint
|£68,860 - £92,130
|Ankle
|Severe fracture causing lasting walking problems
|£41,370 - £66,140
|Foot
|Severe fracture causing permanent pain or mobility restriction
|£55,450 - £92,520
|Hip or pelvis
|Severe fracture requiring surgery or causing degenerative changes
|£51,750 - £69,360
|Facial bones or jaw
|Multiple fractures with lasting effects
|£19,680 - £60,160
These figures are only a guide. They do not include every financial loss or expense connected with a comminuted fracture. A specialist solicitor will assess the full impact of the injury before advising how much compensation you could claim.
You can use our personal injury compensation calculator to find guidance for the specific area affected, or learn more by reading our broken bone compensation amounts guide.
What Affects the Amount of Comminuted Fracture Compensation?
Several factors may affect the amount of comminuted fracture compensation you receive.
These include:
- The bone affected: A broken leg or spinal fracture may have different consequences from a broken arm, wrist or rib.
- The number of fragments: A highly fragmented bone fracture may be more difficult to treat than a simple fracture.
- Whether the fracture is displaced: A displaced fracture occurs when the broken sections of bone move out of their normal position.
- Whether the skin is broken: An open fracture or compound fracture can require additional treatment.
- Damage to surrounding tissue: The fracture may affect muscles, tendons, nerves or blood vessels.
- Damage to a joint: A comminuted fracture that extends into a joint may cause lasting stiffness or arthritis.
- The treatment required: Some broken bones can be treated with a cast. Others require surgery, plates, screws or rods.
- The recovery period: Compensation may reflect the time taken to regain movement and strength.
- Ongoing symptoms: Chronic pain, weakness and restricted movement can affect the claim value.
- The effect on employment: The compensation claim can account for lost income and reduced future earning capacity.
- Care and rehabilitation: Physiotherapy, professional care and other support can form part of the claim.
- The effect on daily life: The assessment will consider mobility, independence and normal activities.
Independent medical reports are usually needed to provide an accurate prognosis and assess the fracture compensation claim.
What Can Comminuted Fracture Compensation Cover?
A comminuted fracture compensation claim can cover the injury and its wider consequences.
Compensation is generally divided into general damages and special damages.
General damages
General damages provide compensation for the pain and loss of amenity caused by the fracture injury.
The assessment may consider:
- The original pain caused by the fractured bone
- Surgery and other medical treatment
- The length of the recovery period
- Ongoing pain or stiffness
- Reduced movement or strength
- Difficulty walking, standing or using the affected limb
- The effect on hobbies and daily activities
- Scarring
- Any permanent disability
- The likelihood of future treatment
The amount will depend on how the injury affects you rather than the name of the fracture alone.
Special damages
Special damages provide compensation for financial losses and expenses caused by the injury.
These may include:
- Lost income
- Future loss of earnings
- Private medical treatment
- Physiotherapy and rehabilitation
- Prescription and medical expenses
- Travel expenses for medical appointments
- Care and assistance
- Specialist equipment
- Mobility aids
- Adaptations required because of a permanent injury
Care and assistance costs can include professional support. They may also account for help provided by family members.
Keep receipts, payslips and invoices where possible. These records can help your solicitor calculate the financial part of the broken bone compensation claim.
What Is a Comminuted Fracture?
A comminuted fracture is a broken bone that has separated into three or more pieces. The fragments may remain close to their normal position or become displaced.
This type of fracture is different from a simple fracture, where the bone usually breaks in a more straightforward pattern. A comminuted injury can be more difficult to stabilise because several bone fragments must be held in the correct position.
The injury may be an open fracture, where the skin is broken, or a closed fracture, where the skin remains intact.
Doctors usually use X-rays to assess bone fractures. A CT scan may be required to show the position of the fragments in greater detail.
Treatment will depend on the bone affected and the pattern of the break. Some comminuted fractures require surgery to align and stabilise the bone. Plates, screws, rods or an external frame may be used.
Is a comminuted fracture a traumatic fracture?
A comminuted fracture is commonly a traumatic fracture. This means it results from a sudden physical force.
Road traffic accidents, falls from height and crushing incidents can all cause a bone to break into multiple pieces.
However, the force required will vary. The condition and strength of the bone may also affect the fracture pattern. Your treating doctor or surgeon will explain the nature of your injury and the treatment required.
Is a comminuted fracture the most serious type of fracture?
A comminuted fracture can be a serious injury, but the number of fragments is not the only factor that determines severity.
A fracture may be more complex where:
- The fragments are significantly displaced
- The fracture extends into a joint
- The skin has been broken
- Nerves or blood vessels are damaged
- There are multiple fractures
- The injury affects a weight-bearing bone
- The bone does not heal in the expected position
- Further surgery is required
A simple fracture can also have lasting effects depending on its location. Every broken or fractured bone should therefore be assessed using the individual medical evidence.
What Is the Prognosis for a Comminuted Fracture?
The prognosis for a comminuted fracture depends on its location and complexity.
Some fractures heal correctly following surgery or immobilisation. Others can lead to ongoing pain, stiffness or reduced movement.
Recovery may be affected by:
- The number and position of the bone fragments
- Whether the fracture is displaced
- Damage to surrounding tissue
- Whether the fracture extends into a joint
- The type of surgery required
- The person’s response to rehabilitation
- Whether further treatment is needed
A fractured bone may initially be treated using a cast, brace or splint. More serious breaks may require plates, screws or rods to hold the bone in position. Physiotherapy can then help to restore movement and strength.
The appropriate form of treatment will depend on the type and severity of the break. Serious fractures may require surgery followed by rehabilitation.
The compensation claim should reflect the medical prognosis. It should not be calculated using the diagnosis alone.
What Commonly Causes a Comminuted Fracture?
A comminuted fracture is often associated with a forceful accident. However, the circumstances can vary.
Fracture injuries can happen anywhere. Where another person or organisation may have caused the accident, you should seek legal advice.
Road traffic accidents
A road traffic accident can cause broken bones when a person is struck, trapped or subjected to a sudden impact.
Drivers, passengers, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians could sustain a comminuted fracture in a collision.
A personal injury claim may be possible where another road user’s negligence caused the accident.
Falls from height
A fall from scaffolding, a ladder, a platform or another raised surface can cause a serious fracture injury.
The force of landing can lead to a broken leg, broken arm, spinal fracture or multiple fractures.
Responsibility will depend on who controlled the location and what safety measures should have been in place.
Accidents at work
Comminuted fractures can result from industrial accidents and other workplace incidents.
Potential causes include:
- Falls from height
- Defective equipment
- Unsafe machinery
- Being struck by an object
- Crushing incidents
- Unsafe access arrangements
Employers must take reasonable steps to protect people at work. This includes maintaining equipment, assessing risks and providing suitable training.
Slips and trips
A slip or trip can cause a person to land heavily on a limb or joint.
Potential hazards include uneven surfaces, loose paving, debris and untreated slippery areas.
A local authority, employer, occupier or another organisation may be responsible for maintaining the area. A solicitor can investigate whether reasonable steps should have been taken to address the danger.
Sports and organised activities
Sports injuries do not automatically provide grounds for a compensation claim. Many activities involve an accepted degree of risk.
However, a fracture claim may be possible where an organiser, instructor, venue operator or another participant acted negligently.
When Can You Make a Comminuted Fracture Compensation Claim?
You may be able to make a broken bone compensation claim if someone else’s negligence caused your injury.
A personal injury claim will generally need to establish that:
- Another person or organisation owed you a duty of care.
- They failed to meet the required standard of care.
- That failure caused the accident.
- The accident directly caused your comminuted fracture and related losses.
The responsible party will depend on how the accident happened. It could be an employer, road user, local authority, occupier or activity provider.
You do not need to identify the responsible party before speaking to JMW. Our personal injury solicitors can investigate the circumstances and advise on the appropriate legal route.
A fractured bone may also result from medical negligence. Examples could include an undiagnosed fracture or wrong treatment that prevents the bone from healing correctly. These cases are assessed using different legal tests from standard personal injury claims.
What Evidence Supports a Comminuted Fracture Claim?
Evidence helps establish how the accident happened and how the fracture injury has affected you.
Useful evidence may include:
- Medical records
- X-rays and scans
- Surgical records
- Photographs of the accident location
- CCTV or video footage
- An accident report
- Contact details for witnesses
- Workplace safety documents
- Police records following a road traffic accident
- Evidence of lost income
- Receipts for medical and travel expenses
- Records of care and assistance
Medical evidence is particularly important in comminuted fracture compensation claims.
An independent medical expert may examine you and review your medical records. Their report can confirm the injury, treatment and likely prognosis.
JMW will gather the evidence required. Read our guide to evidence for a personal injury claim for more information.
What Is the Comminuted Fracture Claims Process?
The process for making a fracture injury claim can be summarised in four main stages.
1. Speak to a personal injury solicitor
Your solicitor will discuss the accident, the fractured bone and the effect of the injury.
They will advise whether you have grounds to claim compensation. They will also explain the available funding options, including whether JMW can handle your claim on a no win, no fee basis.
2. Investigate the accident
JMW will gather evidence to establish what happened and who was responsible.
This may include photographs, accident records, CCTV, witness statements and documents held by the other party.
3. Obtain medical evidence and calculate the claim
An independent medical expert will assess the fracture and provide a prognosis.
Your solicitor will then calculate the compensation claim. This will include general damages and any past or future financial losses.
4. Present the compensation claim
JMW will present the claim to the responsible party or their insurer. We will handle communications and negotiations on your behalf.
Court proceedings may be required if an agreement cannot be reached. Your solicitor will advise you at every stage.
Where responsibility is accepted and immediate support is required, JMW will seek an interim payment. This can help to fund rehabilitation, care or other urgent needs before the final compensation is agreed.
Our lifecycle of a personal injury claim explains the process in more detail.
What Is the Time Limit for a Comminuted Fracture Claim?
In most personal injury claims in England and Wales, court proceedings must begin within three years of the accident.
The time limit may instead run from a later date of knowledge if the connection between the injury and the accident was not immediately apparent.
Different rules apply in some circumstances:
- A child generally has until their 21st birthday to begin court proceedings.
- A parent or guardian can start a claim on the child’s behalf before they turn 18.
- The time limit is usually suspended while a person lacks the mental capacity to manage their own claim.
- A three-year period may begin if the person later regains mental capacity.
- Courts can allow claims outside the usual time limit in limited circumstances.
Seek legal advice as soon as possible. This gives your solicitor time to preserve evidence and confirm the correct deadline.
Read JMW’s guide to the personal injury claim time limit for further information.
Can You Make a Broken Bone Compensation Claim on a No Win, No Fee Basis?
JMW handles eligible personal injury claims on a no win, no fee basis. This is also known as a conditional fee agreement.
Under a no win, no fee agreement, you will not usually pay our legal fees if the compensation claim is unsuccessful.
Your solicitor will explain the no win, no fee arrangement before work begins. This will include any deductions that may apply if the claim succeeds and any limited exceptions.
How JMW Helps With a Comminuted Fracture Claim
JMW’s personal injury solicitors represent people who have sustained serious broken bones across England and Wales.
We can:
- Assess whether you have grounds to claim compensation
- Identify the responsible person or organisation
- Gather accident and medical evidence
- Arrange an independent medical assessment
- Calculate current and future financial losses
- Seek interim payments where appropriate
- Put rehabilitation and care support in place quickly
- Negotiate with the responsible party or their insurer
- Advise you throughout the compensation claim
- Handle eligible injury claims on a no win, no fee basis
Our solicitors understand that a comminuted fracture can affect your mobility, independence and employment. We will ensure that the claim reflects the full impact of the injury and your future needs.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]