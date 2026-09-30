Eye Injury Compensation Value: How Much Could You Claim?

These eye injury compensation amounts are only intended as a guide. They relate to the injury itself rather than any financial losses, and they do not cover every bracket. For example, serious but incomplete loss of vision, permanent double vision and other forms of impaired vision sit between these ranges.

Use our personal injury compensation calculator for guidance on the bracket that may apply to your injury, or speak to our specialist solicitors for advice based on your circumstances.

How much is one eye’s eyesight worth in compensation?

The Judicial College Guidelines indicate that the loss of sight in one eye can attract between 126,820 and £237,510 where there is a risk of reduced vision in the remaining eye.

How much compensation you receive for the loss of sight in one eye will depend on the medical evidence. Relevant factors include any double vision, the cosmetic effect of the injury and the effect on your work and independence.

Compensation for an eye injury of this severity will also account for financial losses. These can add significantly to the overall value of the claim.

What Affects the Value of an Eye Injury Compensation Claim?

Several factors affect the eye injury compensation value in each case. No two eye injury claims are the same.

These include:

The severity of the injury: a transient injury will be valued differently from permanent vision loss or total blindness.



Whether one or both eyes are affected: injuries that affect both eyes, or that place the remaining eye at risk, are valued more highly.



The degree of vision loss: reduced vision, double vision, partial blindness and complete blindness are all assessed differently.



The treatment required: some injuries heal with minor treatment, while others require surgery or ongoing care from a medical professional.



The recovery period: compensation may reflect the time taken for sight and comfort to return.



Ongoing symptoms: impaired vision, sensitivity to light and discomfort can affect the claim value.



Psychological effects: where medical evidence confirms that the injury has caused a psychological impact, such as stress or anxiety, this can influence the compensation amount.



The effect on employment: the claim can account for lost income and reduced future earning capacity, particularly where your work depends on good eyesight.



The effect on daily life: the assessment will consider driving, reading, hobbies and independence.



Multiple injuries: where an accident causes an eye injury alongside other injuries, the overall effect on the injured person will be assessed as a whole.

An independent medical assessment is usually needed to confirm the prognosis and value the claim accurately.

What Can Eye Injury Compensation Cover?

An eye injury compensation claim can cover the injury and its wider consequences. Injury compensation is generally divided into general damages and special damages.

General damages

General damages provide compensation for the pain and loss of amenity caused by the eye injury.

The assessment may consider:

The physical pain caused by the injury



Surgery and other medical treatment



The length of the recovery period



Any loss of sight, reduced vision or double vision



The effect on hobbies and daily activities



Any permanent impairment or cosmetic effects



The likelihood of future treatment

Special damages

Special damages provide compensation for the financial losses and expenses caused by the injury.

These may include:

Lost income



Future loss of earnings



Private medical treatment



Medical costs, including prescriptions and rehabilitation



Travel expenses for medical appointments



Care and assistance



Specialist equipment and adaptations

Keep receipts, payslips and invoices where possible. These records help your solicitor calculate the financial part of the claim.

What Are the Most Common Types of Eye Injury?

Common eye injury claims involve:

Corneal abrasions: scratches to the surface of the eye, often caused by dust, grit or broken glass.



Foreign bodies in the eye: debris or fragments that become lodged in the eye.



Blunt force trauma: a heavy impact that damages the eye or fractures the eye socket.



Penetrating wounds: objects that pierce the eye, which can cause severe eye injuries.



Chemical burns: splashes from cleaning products or industrial substances.



Retinal damage: harm to the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye.



Negligent laser eye surgery: complications following procedures that were not carried out with reasonable care.

Any eye injury should be assessed by a medical professional as soon as possible. The NHS provides guidance on when to seek urgent help for an eye injury.

What is considered a minor eye injury?

Minor eye injuries include corneal abrasions, small foreign bodies and other injuries that heal without lasting damage. Transient injuries of this kind usually recover within days or a few weeks.

Even minor injuries can justify an eye injury claim where they were caused by negligence. You can seek compensation for the pain and inconvenience experienced during recovery.

What is considered a serious eye injury?

Serious eye injuries include penetrating wounds, retinal damage, fractures of the eye socket and injuries that cause permanent vision loss. The most severe cases involve the loss of sight in one or both eyes, up to and including total blindness.

Compensation for an eye injury of this severity can be substantial. These eye injury claims can account for the effect on a person’s work, mobility and independence for the rest of their life.

Read our blog post on what is considered a serious eye injury to learn more.

How long do eye injuries take to heal?

There is no single recovery time for an eye injury. A corneal abrasion may heal within a few days, while more serious injuries can take a few months to recover. Some cause permanent damage.

Your compensation claim should not be valued using the initial diagnosis alone. Medical evidence should assess your progress and provide a prognosis for the future.

Read our guide to how long eye injuries typically take to heal to find out more.

What Commonly Causes an Eye Injury Claim?

Eye injuries can happen anywhere. Where another person or organisation may have caused the accident, you should seek legal advice about whether you can claim compensation.

Workplace accidents are among the most common causes of eye injury claims. Potential causes include flying debris, chemical splashes, broken glass and defective equipment.

Employers owe their staff a duty of care. This includes carrying out risk assessments and providing suitable personal protective equipment, such as safety goggles, where the work creates a significant risk to the eyes.

Take a look at our guide to what causes the most eye injuries in the workplace.

Road traffic accidents can cause eye injuries through impact, airbag deployment or broken glass.

Drivers, passengers, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians could all sustain an eye injury in a collision. An eye injury claim may be possible where another road user breached their duty of care.

A slip or trip can cause a person to strike their face or eye on the ground or a nearby object.

Not every slip or trip results in an eye injury claim. A local authority, employer or occupier may owe a duty of care to keep an area reasonably safe. A solicitor can investigate whether reasonable safety measures should have been in place.

Sports injuries do not automatically provide grounds for a compensation claim, as many activities involve an accepted degree of risk.

However, an eye injury claim may be possible where an organiser, instructor, venue operator or another participant acted negligently. Examples include defective equipment and inadequate supervision.

You can learn more by reading our guide to the most common causes of eye injuries.

When Can You Claim Eye Injury Compensation?

You may be able to claim eye injury compensation if someone else’s negligence caused your injury.

A personal injury claim will generally need to establish that:

Another person or organisation owed you a duty of care.



They failed to meet the required standard of care.



That failure caused the accident.



The accident directly caused your eye injury and related losses.

The responsible party will depend on how the eye injury happened. It could be an employer, road user, local authority, occupier or activity provider.

You do not need to identify the responsible party before speaking to JMW. Our personal injury solicitors will investigate the circumstances and advise whether you can make an eye injury claim.

Can you claim if you were partly responsible?

You may still be able to claim compensation if you were partly responsible for the accident.

In these cases, the amount awarded may be adjusted to reflect your share of responsibility. Your solicitor will explain how being partly responsible could affect the value of the eye injury claim.

What Evidence Supports an Eye Injury Claim?

Evidence helps establish how the eye injury happened and how it has affected you.

Useful evidence may include:

Medical records



Medical reports, scans and imaging



Accident reports



Photographs of the location or hazard



CCTV or video footage



Witness statements



Evidence of lost income



Receipts for medical costs and travel expenses

Medical evidence is particularly important. Your medical records and an independent medical assessment will confirm the diagnosis, the treatment required and the likely prognosis. Strong evidence supports a successful claim.

JMW can help gather the evidence required. Read our guide to seeking evidence for a personal injury claim for more information.

What Is the Eye Injury Claims Process?

The eye injury claims process can be summarised in four main stages.

1. Speak to a personal injury solicitor

Your solicitor will discuss the accident, the eye injury and its effect on your life. They will provide free advice on whether you have grounds to claim compensation and explain the available funding options.

2. Investigate the accident

JMW will gather evidence to establish what happened and who was responsible. This may include accident reports, witness statements, photographs and video footage.

3. Obtain medical evidence and calculate the claim

An independent medical expert will assess the injury and provide a prognosis. Your solicitor will then calculate the claim, including general damages and any past or future financial losses.

4. Present the compensation claim

JMW will present the claim to the responsible party or their insurer. We will handle communications and negotiations on your behalf.

Where responsibility is accepted and immediate support is required, we can seek an interim payment. This can help to fund treatment, rehabilitation or other urgent needs before the final compensation is agreed.

Our lifecycle of a personal injury claim guide explains the claims process in more detail.

What Is the Time Limit for an Eye Injury Claim?

In most personal injury claims in England and Wales, court proceedings to claim compensation must begin within three years of the date the injury occurred. This time limit is set by the Limitation Act 1980.

The three-year period may instead run from a later date of knowledge if the connection between the injury and the accident was not immediately apparent.

Different rules apply in some circumstances:

A child generally has until their 21st birthday to begin court proceedings.



A parent or guardian can start a claim on the child’s behalf before they turn 18.



The time limit is usually suspended while a person lacks the mental capacity to manage their own claim.



Courts can allow claims outside the usual time limit in limited circumstances.

Seek legal advice as soon as possible after the eye injury happened. This gives your solicitor time to preserve evidence and confirm the correct deadline.

Read JMW’s guide to the personal injury claim time limit for further information.

Can You Claim Eye Injury Compensation on a No Win, No Fee Basis?

JMW handles eligible eye injury claims on a no win, no fee basis. This is also known as a conditional fee agreement.

Under a no win, no fee agreement, you will not usually pay legal fees if the claim fails. If the claim succeeds, a success fee may be deducted from the compensation.

Our no win, no fee solicitors will explain the success fee and any limited exceptions before work begins. Working with no win, no fee solicitors allows you to claim eye injury compensation without paying anything at the outset.

How JMW Can Help With an Eye Injury Compensation Claim

JMW’s personal injury solicitors represent people who have sustained eye injuries across England and Wales.

We can:

Assess whether you have grounds to claim compensation



Identify the person or organisation responsible



Gather accident and medical evidence



Arrange an independent medical assessment



Calculate your current and future financial losses



Seek interim payments where appropriate



Put rehabilitation and support in place quickly



Negotiate with the responsible party or their insurer



Advise you throughout the claims process



Handle eligible personal injury claims on a no win, no fee basis

Our specialist solicitors understand that an eye injury can affect your work, confidence and independence. We will ensure the claim reflects the full impact of the injury and your future needs.