Pilon Fracture Compensation - How Much Could You Claim?

Sustaining a pilon fracture can cause severe pain and significantly restrict movement in the ankle joint. Treatment often involves surgery followed by a substantial period of rehabilitation.
If the injury occurred because another person or organisation failed to take reasonable care, you may be able to claim pilon fracture compensation. The amount will depend on the seriousness of the injury and how it affects your life.
How Much Pilon Fracture Compensation Could You Claim?
There is no fixed average payout for a pilon fracture. Each ankle injury compensation claim is assessed using its individual facts.
A solicitor will consider the severity of the fracture, the medical treatment required and the length of your recovery period. They will also assess any ongoing symptoms and financial losses.
The compensation awarded for a pilon fracture can therefore vary considerably. A fracture that heals well will be valued differently from a serious ankle injury that causes permanent stiffness, instability or walking problems.
Pilon fracture compensation guidelines
The table below provides guideline compensation amounts for ankle injury claims, depending on their severity and long-term effects:
|Very severe rare ankle injury
|£66,140 - £92,090
|Severe ankle injury causing permanent walking problems
|£41,370 - £66,140
|Ankle injury causing some permanent problems
|£18,150 - £35,130
|Ankle injury recovering completely or leaving mild symptoms
|Up to £18,150
These brackets are based on the Judicial College Guidelines. Courts and solicitors in England and Wales use the guidelines when assessing compensation for the pain and loss of amenity caused by an injury.
The figures are intended as a guide. They do not account for every part of an ankle injury compensation claim. The final compensation amount must reflect the specific effects of the pilon fracture and any related financial losses.
What if the pilon fracture affects the whole leg?
A pilon fracture affects the lower end of the tibia and the ankle joint. More serious injuries may also cause wider problems throughout the lower leg.
For example, a complex fracture could affect movement, muscle strength or the person’s ability to place weight through the leg. Multiple breaks and related injuries may also need to be considered.
For severe injuries where the consequences extend beyond the ankle, consult our leg injury compensation calculator page for guidance on how this might affect the value of the claim.
What Affects the Amount of Pilon Fracture Compensation?
Several factors determine how much compensation a person could claim for a pilon fracture.
These include:
- The severity of the fracture: displaced fractures, multiple breaks and damage to the surface of the ankle joint can result in a higher valuation.
- The medical treatment required: serious fractures may require surgical intervention, metal plates, screws or an external frame.
- The recovery period: a longer healing process and extended restrictions on movement can affect the compensation calculation.
- Ongoing pain and stiffness: persistent symptoms may make walking, standing or using stairs more difficult.
- Permanent mobility problems: severe ankle injuries can lead to reduced movement, instability or permanent walking problems.
- The effect on employment: the claim can account for lost earnings and any effect on future working capacity.
- Care and rehabilitation needs: physiotherapy, professional care and specialist rehabilitation can form part of the claim.
- The effect on daily activities: medical evidence will consider how the injury affects independence, hobbies and everyday life.
A detailed legal and medical assessment will be needed to provide a fully accurate estimate of the potential value of a particular injury claim.
What Can Pilon Fracture Compensation Cover?
Pilon fracture compensation is not limited to the fracture itself. It can also account for the wider consequences of the injury.
A claim is usually divided into general damages and special damages.
General damages
General damages provide compensation for the pain and loss of amenity caused by the ankle injury.
The assessment may consider:
- The original pain caused by the fracture
- Surgery and other medical treatment.The length and difficulty of the recovery
- Ongoing pain or stiffness.Reduced movement in the ankle joint
- Difficulty walking or standing
- The effect on hobbies and normal activities
- Any permanent disability
Independent medical evidence will help establish the nature of the injury and its likely long-term effects.
Special damages
Special damages provide compensation for financial losses and expenses caused by the injury.
These could include:
- Lost earnings
- Future loss of earnings.Private medical treatment
- Physiotherapy and rehabilitation
- Prescription and medical expenses.Travel to medical appointments
- Care and support.Mobility equipment
- Adaptations required because of a permanent disability
Keep records of expenses wherever possible. Payslips, invoices and receipts can help your solicitor calculate the financial part of the compensation claim.
What Is a Pilon Fracture?
A pilon fracture is a break at the lower end of the tibia. This is the main weight-bearing bone in the lower leg.
The fracture extends into the ankle joint. It is sometimes described as a tibial plafond fracture because it affects the weight-bearing surface at the bottom of the tibia.
These injuries are known as intra-articular fractures of the distal tibia, which means the break reaches the joint surface. They are often caused when force travels upwards through the foot and drives the talus into the bottom of the tibia.
A pilon fracture is therefore different from some more straightforward ankle fractures. The break can involve several bone fragments and considerable damage around the ankle joint.
Read more about pilon fractures and how they are treated from the British Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society.
Are pilon fractures serious?
A pilon fracture is generally treated as a serious ankle injury.
The ankle carries much of the body’s weight during standing and walking. Damage to the joint surface can therefore affect mobility and stability.
Severe pilon fractures often require surgery. The surgeon may need to restore the joint surface and hold the broken bones in their normal position using plates, screws or other fixation.
The outcome will depend on the fracture pattern and the condition of the surrounding tissue. Possible longer-term effects include:
- Ongoing pain
- Stiffness
- Swelling
- Reduced ankle movement
- Difficulty walking on uneven ground
- Post-traumatic arthritis
- The need for further treatment
NHS guidance notes that improvement in pain, swelling and function after serious ankle fracture surgery can continue for more than 12 months. Physiotherapy often forms an important part of rehabilitation.
How long does a pilon fracture take to heal?
There is no single recovery time for a pilon fracture, but because they are usually severe fractures, the recovery period can often take some time.
Some people will need an operation. Others with a stable or less displaced fracture may receive treatment in a cast. The treating orthopaedic team will decide when the person can safely place weight through the broken ankle.
The initial healing period may take several months. Recovery of movement, strength and confidence when walking can continue for longer.
The recovery period will depend on:
- The location and complexity of the fracture
- Whether there are multiple breaks
- Whether surgery is required
- The condition of the ankle joint
- Any complications
- The person’s response to rehabilitation
- Whether permanent symptoms remain
Treatment may involve surgery or a cast. Exercises are then used to improve ankle movement and strength during recovery.
Your compensation claim should not be valued solely according to the initial diagnosis. Medical evidence should assess your progress and provide a prognosis for the future.
What Commonly Causes a Pilon Fracture?
Pilon fractures are often associated with substantial force passing through the foot and ankle. The exact circumstances vary.
A pilon fracture can happen anywhere. Where another person or organisation may have contributed to the accident, it is important to seek legal advice.
A fall from scaffolding, a ladder, a platform or another raised surface can force the talus upwards into the tibia.
Falls from height can occur at work or in a public place. Responsibility will depend on who controlled the area and what safety measures should have been in place.
Road traffic accidents can cause severe ankle injuries when a foot or lower leg is trapped, crushed or subjected to sudden force.
Drivers, passengers, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians could all sustain a pilon fracture in a collision.
A road traffic injury claim may be possible where another road user’s negligence caused the accident.
Slips and trips can cause an ankle to twist or take the person’s full weight at an unsafe angle.
Potential causes include:
-
- Uneven ground
- A loose paving slab
- An unmarked change in floor level
- An untreated slippery surface
- Debris left in a walkway
Not every slip or trip results in an ankle injury claim. A solicitor will examine who was responsible for the area and whether reasonable steps should have been taken to address the danger.
A pilon fracture at work could result from a fall, defective equipment, unsuitable access arrangements or being struck by an object.
Employers must take reasonable steps to protect people at work. This can include carrying out risk assessments, maintaining equipment and providing suitable training.
Sports and organised activities
Sports injuries do not automatically provide grounds for a compensation claim. Many activities involve an accepted degree of risk.
However, an ankle injury claim could be considered where an organiser, instructor, venue operator or another participant acted negligently.
Examples could include defective equipment, unsafe facilities or an activity being supervised without reasonable care.
When Can You Claim Pilon Fracture Compensation?
You may be able to make a broken ankle compensation claim if your pilon fracture was caused by someone else’s negligence.
In general, an injury claim will need to establish that:
- Another person or organisation owed you a duty of care.
- They failed to meet the required standard of care.
- That failure caused the accident.
- The accident caused your pilon fracture and related losses.
The responsible party will depend on the circumstances. It could be an employer, road user, local authority, business, occupier or activity provider.
You do not need to identify the responsible party before speaking to JMW. Our solicitors can investigate what happened and advise on the appropriate legal route.
What Evidence Supports a Pilon Fracture Claim?
Evidence helps establish how the accident happened and how the ankle injury has affected you.
Useful evidence may include:
- Medical records
- X-rays, CT scans and other imaging
- An accident report
- Photographs of the location or hazard
- CCTV or video footage
- Contact details for witnesses
- Workplace safety documents
- Police records following a road traffic accident
- Evidence of lost earnings
- Receipts and invoices for injury-related expenses
Medical evidence is particularly important in pilon fracture compensation claims. An independent specialist may carry out a physical examination and review your medical records.
The resulting report can confirm the diagnosis, treatment and likely recovery. It can also identify any ongoing symptoms or future medical needs.
Read JMW’s guide to seeking evidence for a personal injury claim for further information.
What Is the Pilon Fracture Claims Process?
The claims process can be summarised in four main stages.
1. Speak to a personal injury solicitor
Your solicitor will discuss the accident, the pilon fracture diagnosed and the effect of the injury.
They will advise whether you have grounds to claim ankle injury compensation and explain the available funding options.
2. Investigate the accident
JMW will gather evidence to establish what happened and who was responsible.
This may include accident records, witness statements, photographs, video footage and documents held by the other party.
3. Obtain medical evidence and calculate the claim
An independent medical expert will assess the injuries sustained and provide a prognosis.
Your solicitor will then calculate the claim. This will include compensation for the ankle injury and any past or future financial losses.
4. Present the claim
JMW will present the compensation claim to the responsible party or their insurer. We will handle communications and advise you throughout the process.
Where responsibility is accepted and immediate support is required, we can seek an interim payment. This can help to fund rehabilitation, care or other urgent needs before the final compensation is agreed.
JMW’s lifecycle of a personal injury claim explains the process in more detail.
What Is the Time Limit for a Pilon Fracture Claim?
In most personal injury cases in England and Wales, court proceedings must begin within three years of the accident.
The three-year period may instead run from a later date of knowledge if the connection between the injury and the accident was not immediately apparent.
Different time limits apply in certain circumstances. For example:
- A child generally has until their 21st birthday to begin court proceedings.
- The time limit is usually suspended while a person lacks the mental capacity to manage the claim.
- Different rules can apply to accidents in other jurisdictions or incidents involving particular forms of transport.
You should seek advice as early as possible. This gives your solicitor time to preserve evidence and determine the correct deadline.
Read JMW’s guide to the personal injury claim time limit for more information.
How JMW Can Help With a Pilon Fracture Claim
JMW’s personal injury solicitors represent people with serious ankle injuries across England and Wales.
We can:
- Assess whether you have grounds to claim compensation
- Identify the person or organisation responsible
- Gather accident and medical evidence
- Arrange an independent medical assessment
- Calculate your current and future financial losses
- Seek interim payments where appropriate
- Put rehabilitation and care support in place quickly
- Negotiate with the responsible party or their insurer
- Advise you throughout the claims process
We handle eligible ankle injury compensation claims on a no win, no fee basis. This is also known as a conditional fee agreement.
If the claim is unsuccessful, you will not usually pay our legal fees. We will explain the agreement and any limited exceptions before work begins.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]