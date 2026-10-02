Pilon Fracture Compensation - How Much Could You Claim?

These brackets are based on the Judicial College Guidelines. Courts and solicitors in England and Wales use the guidelines when assessing compensation for the pain and loss of amenity caused by an injury.

The figures are intended as a guide. They do not account for every part of an ankle injury compensation claim. The final compensation amount must reflect the specific effects of the pilon fracture and any related financial losses.

What if the pilon fracture affects the whole leg?

A pilon fracture affects the lower end of the tibia and the ankle joint. More serious injuries may also cause wider problems throughout the lower leg.

For example, a complex fracture could affect movement, muscle strength or the person’s ability to place weight through the leg. Multiple breaks and related injuries may also need to be considered.

For severe injuries where the consequences extend beyond the ankle, consult our leg injury compensation calculator page for guidance on how this might affect the value of the claim.

What Affects the Amount of Pilon Fracture Compensation?

Several factors determine how much compensation a person could claim for a pilon fracture.

These include:

The severity of the fracture: displaced fractures, multiple breaks and damage to the surface of the ankle joint can result in a higher valuation.

displaced fractures, multiple breaks and damage to the surface of the ankle joint can result in a higher valuation. The medical treatment required: serious fractures may require surgical intervention, metal plates, screws or an external frame.

serious fractures may require surgical intervention, metal plates, screws or an external frame. The recovery period: a longer healing process and extended restrictions on movement can affect the compensation calculation.

a longer healing process and extended restrictions on movement can affect the compensation calculation. Ongoing pain and stiffness: persistent symptoms may make walking, standing or using stairs more difficult.

persistent symptoms may make walking, standing or using stairs more difficult. Permanent mobility problems: severe ankle injuries can lead to reduced movement, instability or permanent walking problems.

severe ankle injuries can lead to reduced movement, instability or permanent walking problems. The effect on employment: the claim can account for lost earnings and any effect on future working capacity.

the claim can account for lost earnings and any effect on future working capacity. Care and rehabilitation needs: physiotherapy, professional care and specialist rehabilitation can form part of the claim.

physiotherapy, professional care and specialist rehabilitation can form part of the claim. The effect on daily activities: medical evidence will consider how the injury affects independence, hobbies and everyday life.

A detailed legal and medical assessment will be needed to provide a fully accurate estimate of the potential value of a particular injury claim.

What Can Pilon Fracture Compensation Cover?

Pilon fracture compensation is not limited to the fracture itself. It can also account for the wider consequences of the injury.

A claim is usually divided into general damages and special damages.

General damages

General damages provide compensation for the pain and loss of amenity caused by the ankle injury.

The assessment may consider:

The original pain caused by the fracture

Surgery and other medical treatment.The length and difficulty of the recovery

Ongoing pain or stiffness.Reduced movement in the ankle joint

Difficulty walking or standing

The effect on hobbies and normal activities

Any permanent disability

Independent medical evidence will help establish the nature of the injury and its likely long-term effects.

Special damages

Special damages provide compensation for financial losses and expenses caused by the injury.

These could include:

Lost earnings

Future loss of earnings.Private medical treatment

Physiotherapy and rehabilitation

Prescription and medical expenses.Travel to medical appointments

Care and support.Mobility equipment

Adaptations required because of a permanent disability

Keep records of expenses wherever possible. Payslips, invoices and receipts can help your solicitor calculate the financial part of the compensation claim.

What Is a Pilon Fracture?

A pilon fracture is a break at the lower end of the tibia. This is the main weight-bearing bone in the lower leg.

The fracture extends into the ankle joint. It is sometimes described as a tibial plafond fracture because it affects the weight-bearing surface at the bottom of the tibia.

These injuries are known as intra-articular fractures of the distal tibia, which means the break reaches the joint surface. They are often caused when force travels upwards through the foot and drives the talus into the bottom of the tibia.

A pilon fracture is therefore different from some more straightforward ankle fractures. The break can involve several bone fragments and considerable damage around the ankle joint.

Read more about pilon fractures and how they are treated from the British Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society.

Are pilon fractures serious?

A pilon fracture is generally treated as a serious ankle injury.

The ankle carries much of the body’s weight during standing and walking. Damage to the joint surface can therefore affect mobility and stability.

Severe pilon fractures often require surgery. The surgeon may need to restore the joint surface and hold the broken bones in their normal position using plates, screws or other fixation.

The outcome will depend on the fracture pattern and the condition of the surrounding tissue. Possible longer-term effects include:

Ongoing pain

Stiffness

Swelling

Reduced ankle movement

Difficulty walking on uneven ground

Post-traumatic arthritis

The need for further treatment

NHS guidance notes that improvement in pain, swelling and function after serious ankle fracture surgery can continue for more than 12 months. Physiotherapy often forms an important part of rehabilitation.

How long does a pilon fracture take to heal?

There is no single recovery time for a pilon fracture, but because they are usually severe fractures, the recovery period can often take some time.

Some people will need an operation. Others with a stable or less displaced fracture may receive treatment in a cast. The treating orthopaedic team will decide when the person can safely place weight through the broken ankle.

The initial healing period may take several months. Recovery of movement, strength and confidence when walking can continue for longer.

The recovery period will depend on:

The location and complexity of the fracture

Whether there are multiple breaks

Whether surgery is required

The condition of the ankle joint

Any complications

The person’s response to rehabilitation

Whether permanent symptoms remain

Treatment may involve surgery or a cast. Exercises are then used to improve ankle movement and strength during recovery.

Your compensation claim should not be valued solely according to the initial diagnosis. Medical evidence should assess your progress and provide a prognosis for the future.