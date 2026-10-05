Dignity, Independence And Continence: The Overlooked Impact Of Spinal Cord Injury

Every two hours, someone in the UK sustains a spinal cord injury

Annually, there are approximately 4,700 new cases, and more than 105,000 people are currently living with SCI(Opens in a new tab).

The hidden reality of spinal cord injury

When most members of the public think about spinal cord injury (SCI), the focus tends to be on paralysis and wheelchair use.

Yet, for many people living with SCI, the aspects of their injury that have the greatest impact on dignity, independence and everyday life are not immediately visible. The 2025 ‘What Matters’ report from the Spinal Injuries Association indicates that bladder and bowel dysfunction remains among the most important concerns for people living with SCI.

Why spinal cord injuries affect bladder and bowel function

A SCI at any level almost always affects a person’s control over their bladder and bowel. The spinal cord is a vital communication route, carrying messages between the brain and the organs.

These messages help control different bodily functions, including bladder and bowel function.

When the spinal cord is damaged, these signals can be disrupted or lost altogether. As a result, a person may no longer feel when their bladder is full or when they need to open their bowels, or they may have difficulty controlling the muscles responsible for emptying them. This can lead to urinary retention, incontinence, constipation and unplanned bowel accidents. The effects vary depending on the level and severity of the injury, but for many people, managing bladder and bowel function becomes a lifelong part of living with a spinal cord injury.

Managing bladder and bowel dysfunction During post-injury rehabilitation, a person living with SCI will learn techniques to manage their bladder and bowel function. Management techniques vary widely. Bladder management may include catheters or Botox injections into the bladder. Bowel management may include digital stimulation, suppositories, transanal irrigation or a colostomy (where the large intestine is re-routed to open on the outside of the abdomen).

For a person living with SCI, effective bladder and bowel management is important to avoid significant health problems such as urinary tract infections, constipation, faecal impaction and skin damage. Another complication, autonomic dysreflexia, is a condition unique to SCI where a person has an injury above the level of T6. It can cause a sudden and potentially life-threatening rise in blood pressure, which may be triggered by a distended bladder or bowel impaction. This rapid rise in blood pressure can lead to a stroke or even death and should be treated as a medical emergency.

Beyond the medical impact Bladder and bowel dysfunction is, however, much more than a medical issue; it is a quality of life issue. It can have significant implications for a person’s ability to lead an independent and flexible life.

Even where appropriate management techniques are in place, bladder and bowel care is often time consuming and a constant consideration. Continence can affect where a person can go, how long they can stay out, whether they can work or travel, and whether they can simply leave the house with confidence.

Bladder and bowel dysfunction can also affect relationships and intimacy, and more generally have a profound impact on self-esteem and overall quality of life.

The true impact of spinal cord injury is often measured not by whether an individual can walk, but by whether, with appropriate support, they can confidently participate in all aspects of daily life.

The prospect of losing control over bladder or bowel function can be one of the most distressing and embarrassing SCI-related concerns. However, with proper, individualised support and management, it is possible to control symptoms and reduce the risk of constipation or incontinence.

Specialist support is essential Recent specialist guidance continues to recognise neurogenic bladder and bowel dysfunction as a core component of spinal cord injury care, requiring individualised management and specialist support.

For example, the London Spinal Cord Injury Network has recently developed guidance aimed at improving neurogenic bowel management, particularly in non-specialist settings. The guidance recognises the need for better support for patients with spinal cord injuries who receive care outside specialist SCI units.

When it comes to bladder and bowel management for individuals living with SCI, specialist and expert care matters. Individualised programmes are essential, as there is no ‘one size fits all’ approach to SCI.

The medical needs of a person living with a C3 level tetraplegia injury will be markedly different from those of someone living with a cauda equina injury at L5/S1. Once a person’s medical needs and functional abilities are accounted for, there must be further personalisation to reflect their lifestyle and preferences. This tailoring of bladder and bowel management can only happen with support from specialist bowel and bladder nurses, alongside education for non-specialist clinicians, to ensure a consistent and joined-up approach.

So, what needs to change?

Better recognition of bladder and bowel dysfunction as central consequences of SCI rather than secondary complications.

Improved access to specialist services so that individuals can access specialist bladder and bowel support regardless of where they live.

Better education so that healthcare professionals in non-specialist environments feel equipped to manage neurogenic bladder and bowel dysfunction safely and confidently.

More open conversations about bladder and bowel concerns, as removing the stigma will enable people to seek support sooner and achieve better outcomes.

Conclusion

Whilst mobility will always be an important part of the conversation around spinal cord injury, it should not dominate that conversation at the expense of issues that can be just as life-changing.

Bladder and bowel dysfunction can affect many areas of a person’s life, yet it is too often hidden by embarrassment, stigma or lack of education and wider awareness. Recognising continence as a core part of spinal cord injury care, rather than a secondary complication, is essential.

With specialist support, individualised management plans and better education across both specialist and non-specialist settings, individuals living with SCI can be supported not simply to avoid medical complications, but to participate fully and confidently in daily life. Greater awareness and more open conversations are vital if bladder and bowel dysfunction is to receive the clinical, practical and public attention it deserves.

On 11 November 2026 Irwin Mitchell is proud to host a one-day conference focused

on the complexities affecting individuals with bladder and bowel dysfunction, including issues specifically affecting individuals living with SCI.

The conference will bring together healthcare professional, researchers, advocates and support organisations to explore the latest insights, share best practice and spark important conversations around improving outcomes. People can sign up to the event via the Irwin Mitchell website(Opens in a new tab).

You can also find out more about our expertise in supporting people affected by SCI at our dedicated spinal cord claims section(Opens in a new tab).