The UPC's USP: The Patent Mediation And Arbitration Centre Opens In June 2026

A new era for patent dispute resolution in Europe is about to begin. From June 2026, parties embroiled in patent conflicts will have access to a dedicated mediation ...

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A new era for patent dispute resolution in Europe is about to begin. From June 2026, parties embroiled in patent conflicts will have access to a dedicated mediation and arbitration centre directly connected to the Unified Patent Court — offering a faster, more flexible path to resolution.

An ADR forum connected to the UPC

The Unified Patent Court's Patent Mediation and Arbitration Centre (PMAC) will formally open on 2 June 2026, offering an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) hub with specific expertise in patent disputes.

With the opening of two locations in Lisbon and Ljubljana, the PMAC represents a key development in the UPC dispute resolution framework. Parties may choose to have proceedings in English, French, or German, ensuring broad accessibility for European and international patent stakeholders.

As well as mediation and arbitration, the PMAC will offer a hybrid Med-Arb procedure and expert determinations. The PMAC is currently compiling a list of mediators, arbitrators, and experts.

The PMAC is intended to reduce the case burden on the UPC while remaining both a part of the UPC litigation framework and an alternative to it. The PMAC can only hear cases within the UPC's jurisdiction or disputes regarding European patents with unitary effect related disputes. Parties can also bypass litigation entirely by engaging the PMAC directly.

The UPC's judge-rapporteurs are already instructed to promote settlement during the litigation process and will now be able to refer parties to the PMAC at any point in proceedings. Under Rule 11(1) of the Rules of Procedure, the UPC may refer a case to the PMAC at any stage if the judge-rapporteur considers an amicable settlement possible. Indeed, the Rules are explicit that the judge-rapporteur shall during the interim procedure, especially at an interim conference, explore with the parties the possibility of a settlement, including through mediation and/or arbitration, using the facilities of the PMAC.

SEP/FRAND disputes

The PMAC will have specific expertise in SEP/FRAND disputes. The PMAC will be distinct among comparable ADR providers in having dedicated FRAND provisions and is positioning itself as a forum for the resolution of SEP/FRAND disputes in Europe. Given the complexity of SEP/FRAND disputes, the PMAC's specific guidance on this point has been designed to help parties define the scope of matters requiring PMAC involvement.

Enforceability of PMAC agreements

Linking mediation and arbitration directly to the judicial system through its ties to the UPC distinguishes the PMAC from established ADR hubs like WIPO. The PMAC's connection to the UPC may prove beneficial when it comes to enforceability. Parties will be able to submit PMAC-mediated settlements and arbitration awards to the UPC for confirmation, enabling enforceability across all UPC contracting member states.

Conclusion

The PMAC's launch marks a significant step forward for patent dispute resolution in Europe. By combining specialist expertise with the enforceability advantages of the UPC system, the PMAC offers a compelling alternative for parties seeking efficient, flexible, and binding outcomes. As the PMAC builds its roster of mediators and arbitrators, it is well positioned to become a leading forum for resolving complex patent disputes — particularly in the evolving SEP/FRAND landscape.

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