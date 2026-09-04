FinTech Global FS Regulatory Round-up - W/e 28 August 2026

Hong Kong

Financial regulators announce first cohort of GenA.I. Sandbox++

The HKMA, the SFC, the Insurance Authority, and the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA), in collaboration with the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited (Cyberport), have announced the first cohort of the Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenA.I.) Sandbox++. The sandbox was launched in March 2026 (see our previous update ).

Participants will be onboarded to the designated platform managed by Cyberport’s Artificial Intelligence Supercomputing Centre, with technical trials commencing later in the year.

36 use cases have been selected for the first cohort – among nearly 100 proposals received – involving 30 financial institutions and 27 technology partners . The proposals were prioritised based on innovation, technical complexity and potential value to the financial industry, as well as advice provided by a selection committee comprising academic experts.

This cohort will focus on agentic A.I. applications. The selected use cases go beyond content generation, further exploring how A.I. can responsibly take on greater autonomy. The testing will cover end-to-end processes such as customer onboarding, payments, insurance claims, and customer interactions. In addition, the latest pilots will further examine how A.I. can provide dynamic oversight of the actions taken by other A.I. applications, building on the ‘A.I. vs. A.I.’ theme in previous GenA.I. Sandbox cohort. [27 Aug 2026] #AI

SFC publishes quarterly report for April to June 2026

The SFC has published its quarterly report , summarising key developments from April to June 2026. The highlights covered by the report include (among others):

Leading financial markets transformation through technology and ESG